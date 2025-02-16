Teddy Washington Jr. scored 21 points to lead Southeast Missouri State past Tennessee Tech 83-69 on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Show Me Center.

Washington was 8-of-19 from the field and made all four of the Redhawks’ free throw attempts.

Washington scored over 20 points for the first time since tying a career-high 28 against Eastern Illinois on Dec. 19, 2024.

"The thing I love about Teddy is just the ultimate competitor," SEMO head coach Brad Korn said. "He's a warrior. He's a dog. He just wants to compete and play."

Rob Martin scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and seven assists. Brendan Terry went 7-of-9 from the field to finish with 15 points. Braxton Stacker added 14 points and BJ Ward added 10 points for the Redhawks.

Jaylon Johnson led the Golden Eagles with 17 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-5 from the three-point line. Grant Slaton scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. 7-2 center David Craig was held without a basket and was on the court for only seven minutes, after coming off a game last Thursday when he played for 16 minutes and grabbed 11 rebounds against Little Rock.

"Actually, one of our assistants, DJ Byrd, coached him at Mercer in his freshman year. So we were pretty familiar with him. I thought our guys did a great job," Korn said. "We never let him become a factor."

The Eagles opened the game on an 8-2 run highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers by Kyle Layton and Matthew Sells.