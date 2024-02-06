Struggling Redhawks WBB seek consistency amid nine-game losing streak

The Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball team fell to the Tennessee State Tigers 70-62 on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks (4-17, 2-10 OVC) have lost nine straight games since their January 2 win over the Tigers. SEMO head coach Briley Palmer said she is disappointed with the loss and the inconsistency her team has been playing with.

“I think that it's really hard as a coach to coach inconsistency. That’s why you've seen so many different lineups and things like that. It's hard to get in the rhythm of things,” Palmer said. “At the end of the day, I get to coach what I see every day, and sometimes they don't see it. It's hard because we have to catch ourselves on a good day.”

The Redhawks shot 21-of-63 from the field (33.3%), 7-of-28 from the three-point line (25%), and shot 81.3-percent from the free throw line (13-of-16).

The Tigers shot 20-of-60 from the field (43.3%), 9-of-23 from the three-point line (39.1%), and 64.3 percent from the free throw line (9-of-14).