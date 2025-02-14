Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball is entering its final five regular-season games, and having recently clinched an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament berth, the time has come that the Redhawks set their sights on things even greater.

Leading the OVC going into Saturday, the Redhawks’ dreams of a bye to the conference tourney semifinals are more than alive, and there’s a chance they could even clinch a conference regular season championship.

With this weekend’s game with Tennessee Tech, beginning a three-game homestand to conclude this year’s slate of Show Me Center games, it’s a better opportunity than ever to extend their lead at the top.

Southeast entering at 16-10 overall with an 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference record, it hosts a tough Tech team that’s been competitive at 8-7 in the OVC, 13-13 overall with a standing of sixth in the league so far.

The last time they matched up, the Redhawks knocked off the Golden Eagles with a 77-70 victory in Cookeville, Tennessee. Since then, the Redhawks have won 7 of their past 8 games heading into Saturday.

With a six-game win streak entering the homestand, Southeast ranks as the top team in the league and, if executed right, could make good on a strong start with another all-important win on Saturday afternoon.

Jaylon Johnson led all scorers in the prior matchup with 21 points in the loss, with Southeast’s Teddy Washington Jr.’s 17 leading the way for the victorious Redhawks on the road.