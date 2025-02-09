In the second of three road games in a six-day span, Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball dropped its 11th consecutive matchup in a Saturday night loss at Southern Indiana, losing 67-56 and making it 37 days since its last victory.

Separated by a double-digit lead, or nearly that, for most of the matchup, the hosting Screaming Eagles built up their first 10-point lead early in the second quarter and continued to hold the Redhawks off the rest of the way.

Even with a competitive third from Southeast, cutting the lead down to 7 on numerous occasions, a big rally from USI late helped it mount a 14-point edge going into the fourth, never relinquishing that sound edge in the final 10 minutes.

Lexi McMully led the way for Southeast, scoring 30 points on 5-for-10 3-point shooting in the loss while no other Redhawk reached double figures.

Vanessa Shafford’s 24 points and 9 rebounds led Southern Indiana to victory on Saturday night, with Meredith Raley’s 15 points pacing her on 63 percent shooting.

USI won the rebounding battle by 10, and even with a 1-point loss in the turnover margin department, an impressive 9 blocks and 8 fewer fouls committed than Southeast plugged that gap quite well.