CEDAR HILL – More often than not, the Class 4 District 1 individual boys wrestling tournament showcases some of the top wrestlers in the state who put on some of the finest shows of the sport in Southeast Missouri.

The former proved true again at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill this past weekend, with Jackson junior heavyweight Brysen Wessell winning his first district championship and six other Indians punching their ticket to the state tournament.

Saturday featured the high intensity of the semifinals, the joys and heartbreak of the consolation semifinals, and the anticipation of the C4 D-1 finals.

When it was all said and done, head coach Steve Wachter and Jackson came away with four finalists – Mitchel Baker (126), Kade King (132), Joah Moore (175), and Wessell (285) – and four wrestlers who clinched their first state qualifying bids – Baker, Gannon Rice (138), Moore (175), and Charlie Eifert (215).

As a team, Jackson came in third place for the fifth year in a row with 174 total points, trailing champion Lafayette (232) and runner-up Christian Brothers College (207).

Here’s a roundup of the tournament’s developments and triumphs for Jackson:

Wessell highlights quartet of finalists

Jackson experienced one of those “good news/bad news” championship final rounds.

The good news was the Indians had four finalists.

The bad news was that only one of them, Wessell, captured gold.

The standout two-sport athlete, who entered the tournament as the top seed, decked Noah McCollum of Eureka at the 1:55 mark in the 285-pound final.

“I was definitely ready for this tournament leading up to it,” Wessell said. “Felt really good throughout the week. Just a lot of training that went into it and I was ready to dominate.”

Jackson fans may not have felt fantastic about losing three finals, but consider this: in none of those matches (Baker at 126, King at 132, and Moore at 175) was the Indian the higher seed.

Baker, only a freshman, bonused his way to the finals before getting majored by Lafayette hammer Calum Brown, 14-0. King pinned his way to the championship match before getting stuck by top-ranked Caleb Frankenberger of Lafayette – a returning state bronze medalist – in the second period. Moore, who is one of the most improved wrestlers in the area, fell to undefeated Cohenn Stark of Northwest 12-3 and, according to Wachter, “wrestled a pretty good match.”

“That was a really tough round,” Wachter said. “We wrestled some really outstanding wrestlers – two from Lafayette and that undefeated kid from Northwest. He's only the third kid in Northwest history to go undefeated during the regular season, so that was a tough match for Joah. Then Brysen wrestled a really outstanding heavyweight match against the kid from Eureka.”

Rice brothers march to states

Not one, but two Rice wrestlers will represent the Indians at the 2025 state championships.

Junior 120-pounder Graidy Rice, now a two-time state qualifier, earned a third-place finish at 120 pounds, while younger brother and freshman Gannon Rice took fourth at 138.

After suffering a stinging 8-5 overtime loss to Seckman freshman Carson Owens in the semifinals, Graidy responded with a pin and a 15-7 major decision in the consolation rounds to settle for bronze. Similar to his brother, Gannon lost in the semifinal round before earning a pin in the consolation semifinals to clinch a state qualifying bid.

“It's just fun seeing him wrestle,” Graidy said of his brother. “I just kind of do my thing, but you never know what's going to happen in his match. One second he'll be down by five and then launch the kid to his back and pin him. That’s his style. It’s just fun to watch him.”

Eifert thrives in ‘blood round’

The “blood round,” or the consolation round that separates medalists from the rest of the pack at wrestling tournaments, can be summed up as “a wedding and a funeral.”