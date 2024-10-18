With a new roster and a new head coach, the Southeast Missouri State women's basketball team is starting from the ground floor, as it was picked to finish 11th and last in the 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference preseason poll.

The Redhawks enter their first season under head coach Briley Palmer, who was hired from Mineral Area College this past spring to replace Rekha Patterson, who is now an assistant coach at Central Florida.

While the Redhawks were picked to finish last, no one truly knows where they will go, as this is a completely brand-new roster that had to be reassembled upon Palmer's arrival at SEMO. Palmer said her junior college background has prepared her for such a roster turnaround at the Division I level.

"We had two players when we started officially and that was late May," Palmer said. "I think having that junior college background and working with that has helped. We have kids from all the markets: transfer portal to true freshmen to junior college. It's just kind of all spread out and a little bit of everything and I think that's what's gonna make us pretty special."

The Redhawks brought in five players from Division I programs through the transfer portal. Kennedy Claybrooks shot .383 from the field, including .333 from the 3-point line last year at Texas State; Rain Green averaged 9.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game last year at Kansas City; Skylar Barnes averaged five points off the bench for Morehead State last year; Briah Hampton (Austin Peay) and Brianna Hill (George Mason) didn't see much playing time at their former schools, but most players transfer to SEMO for the opportunity to see the court more often.

Indiya Bowen is one of two returners to this year's squad. She averaged 9.1 points per game with a .319 3-point shooting percentage last year.

The other returning player is Sophie Bussard, who graduated last year, but missed her senior season because of injury and has one more year of eligibility left while she takes graduate courses.