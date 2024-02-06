EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — On the biggest regular-season stage for Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball in two decades, Rob Martin didn’t let the moment pass him.

Martin, with 31 points, led the Redhawks past the SIU Edwardsville Cougars 83-68 on Thursday, Feb. 27, to claim the 2024-25 Ohio Valley Conference title outright. It was their first regular-season conference championship since 2000 when they tied with Murray State for the No. 1 spot.

SEMO had one of its best all-around efforts of the season and, with the win, the Redhawks have now won 10 consecutive games, a streak that’s unmatched dating back to the 1989-90 team that racked up 11 straight victories (hat tip to the Southeast archive divers).

Martin took the spotlight, but Teddy Washington Jr. pulled some serious weight himself. The two combined for 59 points to lead SEMO to a double-digit victory in hostile territory.

Martin danced with the odds-on favorite for Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors, SIU Edwardsville star Ray’Sean Taylor, and the SEMO point guard looked every bit his equal. With Taylor’s 30, the two combined for a ridiculous 61 points as they both smashed the 30-point mark.

Going into Thursday night, it appeared as if the OVC Player of the Year conversation centered around Taylor, but Martin’s night may have just given him a chance at upending that conversation and putting his name at the forefront.

Nobody else cracked double figures for the Redhawks, but Braxton Stacker got close. If there were an Ohio Valley Conference Sixth Man Award, he’d win it, because his eight points and nine rebounds played a big factor in the win.