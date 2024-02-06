Stacking progress: Redhawks MBB’s Braxton Stacker reaching new heights

Whether he's hearing it from his coaches or his teammates, there's a common piece of advice Southeast Missouri State junior Braxton Stacker hears.

Don’t overthink it, they tell him. Be yourself out there. Essentially, play like we know you can.

“My teammates are always breathing confidence into me, telling me, ‘Just play your game, be comfortable,’” Stacker said. “They trust in me.”

For most of his two seasons at SEMO, Stacker has been looked upon as one of the Redhawks’ centerpieces.

And with SEMO (18-10, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference) stretching its historic winning streak to eight games — the program’s longest in the NCAA Division I era — no player has delivered more off the bench than him.

“Once you learn the game at a different level, it slows down for you, and then your skills and your talents take over,” head coach Brad Korn said. “When I watch Braxton, the consistency in the production that he's had to this point compared to last year is great. We had so many ups and downs. Those guys had to go through those growing pains, but then they got to the other side of them. So, when I watch these guys play basketball now, just the growth in their basketball maturity and their basketball IQ is what you love the most as a coach.”

SEMO junior Braxton Stacker drives through a lane against Western Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 20. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard continued to make an impact after pouring in 12 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists in the Redhawks' 87-66 win over Western Illinois on Thursday.

Stacker has now averaged 11 points and three rebounds per game during the eight-game winning streak. The former two-time Missouri All-State selection at Cardinal Ritter High School has also shot 61% (16-of-26) from 3-point territory and 64% (30-of-47) from the field in that span.

But while the uptick in production is undeniable, Stacker did not have the smoothest path getting there.

The Illinois native suffered a preseason foot injury in August, forcing him to sit out three months in order to properly heal and get back to full speed. Stacker described it as a “patient” process — one that prompted him to rely on his faith in God.

“I had to get surgery and had to get a screw put in the side of my foot, so there was a lot of rehab going into that,” Stacker said. “I missed pretty much all of the fall and then kind of came back and had a few rough patches. But when conference play came, for me to be able to be in the flow by that time and be able to make an impact, all glory to God I've been able to do that. It really is a blessing just to be able to come back this season and still be able to perform the way I have been.”

Despite missing the first six games, the second-year Redhawk, who transferred in from Murray State in 2023, has increased his scoring average from 7.4 points per game in 2023-24 to a career-best 9.5 points per game this season. He also upped his assist numbers from 21 total in 2024 to already 32 this season and continues to average 3.0 rebounds per contest.