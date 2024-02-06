Stacking progress: Redhawks MBB’s Braxton Stacker reaching new heights

Whether he's hearing it from his coaches or his teammates, there's a common piece of advice Southeast Missouri State junior Braxton Stacker hears.
Don’t overthink it, they tell him. Be yourself out there. Essentially, play like we know you can.
“My teammates are always breathing confidence into me, telling me, ‘Just play your game, be comfortable,’” Stacker said. “They trust in me.”
For most of his two seasons at SEMO, Stacker has been looked upon as one of the Redhawks’ centerpieces.
And with SEMO (18-10, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference) stretching its historic winning streak to eight games — the program’s longest in the NCAA Division I era — no player has delivered more off the bench than him.
“Once you learn the game at a different level, it slows down for you, and then your skills and your talents take over,” head coach Brad Korn said. “When I watch Braxton, the consistency in the production that he's had to this point compared to last year is great. We had so many ups and downs. Those guys had to go through those growing pains, but then they got to the other side of them. So, when I watch these guys play basketball now, just the growth in their basketball maturity and their basketball IQ is what you love the most as a coach.”
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard continued to make an impact after pouring in 12 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists in the Redhawks' 87-66 win over Western Illinois on Thursday.
Stacker has now averaged 11 points and three rebounds per game during the eight-game winning streak. The former two-time Missouri All-State selection at Cardinal Ritter High School has also shot 61% (16-of-26) from 3-point territory and 64% (30-of-47) from the field in that span.
But while the uptick in production is undeniable, Stacker did not have the smoothest path getting there.
The Illinois native suffered a preseason foot injury in August, forcing him to sit out three months in order to properly heal and get back to full speed. Stacker described it as a “patient” process — one that prompted him to rely on his faith in God.
“I had to get surgery and had to get a screw put in the side of my foot, so there was a lot of rehab going into that,” Stacker said. “I missed pretty much all of the fall and then kind of came back and had a few rough patches. But when conference play came, for me to be able to be in the flow by that time and be able to make an impact, all glory to God I've been able to do that. It really is a blessing just to be able to come back this season and still be able to perform the way I have been.”
Despite missing the first six games, the second-year Redhawk, who transferred in from Murray State in 2023, has increased his scoring average from 7.4 points per game in 2023-24 to a career-best 9.5 points per game this season. He also upped his assist numbers from 21 total in 2024 to already 32 this season and continues to average 3.0 rebounds per contest.
Teammates said they noticed him play with more confidence after shaking off the rust early in the campaign. And with them buying into him more and more, Stacker continues to unlock his potential at a steady rate.
“When you’ve got a group of guys around you like this, it's easy to just come back and focus on what you have to do, and focus on your role,” Stacker said. “It’s made it real easy for me.”
In the same vein, Stacker said part of what makes him so effective is the chemistry he's developed with his teammates, including star point guard Rob Martin and breakout newcomer Teddy Washington Jr. Martin’s high assist rate and silky-smooth jumper make him a terrific pick-and-roll partner for Stacker, with the two of them combining to average nearly 23 points per game. As for Washington Jr., the fifth-year senior can score in a variety of ways, boasting 13 performances of 15-or-more points.
Stacker believes the team’s depth gives the Redhawks a formula that's difficult to simulate for an opponent preparing to face them.
“We’ve got a lot of weapons,” Stacker said. “Rob coming off the ball screen and teams know he likes to get to that pull up. Then you got Teddy rolling, so you’ve got to tag or Teddy is going to make it. So, if I look out the corner and they leave me, all I gotta do is just knock the shot down. Just picking what shots to take, also.
“It’s just my guys finding me in my open spots. Whether it’s the top of the key or raising out the corner, I've just worked on that in the summer. Now it's just all coming to fruition, so I'm able to hit those shots.”
But unlike most of his SEMO teammates, Stacker has witnessed the highest highs and lowest lows this program has faced in a 12-month window.
Last year, the Redhawks went 9-22 — the worst season in the Korn era — and failed to make the OVC tournament after winning it all the season prior. To returnees like Stacker and Martin, the motivation was real.
“I feel like we're more hungry after last year,” Stacker said. “We went through last year and we didn't make the conference tournament. That's a bad taste in our mouth. And then this year we obviously feel like we were better than that. So, we want to come in, make a statement that last year wasn't our best capability. This year we came and were focused on it all summer, we talked about it all summer, and we wanted to make a difference.”
Indeed they have.
SEMO currently has a one-game lead over SIUE (19-9, 12-5) for first place in the conference. The Redhawks have also already won 13 conference games (third-most in program history) and have a +9 conference win margin — the program’s best one-year turnaround in OVC play in history.
“Our main goal every game is just to go 1-0,” Stacker said. “Our mentality going into every game is that the team has got to catch up to our level, and that we set a standard for ourselves. We just come out and try to reach that standard every night. Just be ourselves and keep playing our game.”
