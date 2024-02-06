Stacker shines but Redhawks fall short against Skyhawks

MARTIN, TN — With the ball in their possession with 17.4 seconds left in the game, the Redhawks had their chance at a heroic moment to force overtime.

The ball went to the right hands, twice, but neither Rob Martin nor Teddy Washington Jr. could sink the three-pointer needed to tie the game at the buzzer.

“The possession before, we had Teddy opening up to the top of the key, and he swung it over, and Rob drove to the middle,” Redhawks head coach Brad Korn said. “So we kind of went back to that same play, and the way that they've been defending it, trying to get them to commit to the ball screen, then try to get a little pin down the middle of the floor. So with all their switching and everything, there wasn't going to be a whole lot that you could get outside of that.

“So we got two pretty good looks, and then when BJ (Ward) got the second offensive rebound, I tried to call time out to the ref, but he didn't give me the time out.”

Southeast Missouri State fell to UT Martin 66-63 to snap their five-game winning streak on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Martin, Tennessee.

The Redhawks had one of their better shooting performances of the season, making 10 of their 26 shots from the three-point line. They even made three more total field goals than the Skyhawks

However, the key difference was at the charity stripe. UT Martin made 19-of-21 free throws while SEMO attempted 13 shots and made seven.

Braxton Stacker led the Redhawks with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting (6-of-9 from 3), including 17 points in the second half. Washington scored 15 points with a team-high nine rebounds.

“He approaches shooting the right way and he had really good opportunities there in the second half,” Korn said of Stacker.