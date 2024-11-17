On a rare Saturday afternoon, St Vincent defeated Van-Far 49-8 in a Class 1 District 1 battle with the Indians.

The win was No. 50 for head coach Tim Schumer, who played for St. Vincent during his high school days.

At 11-0, St. Vincent remains one of two undefeated teams in Class 1. To continue the perfect streak on their way back to the state semifinals is the goal for the St. Vincent seniors.

"I mean, nobody's ever done that [in St. Vincent], nobody's ever been undefeated and kept winning in districts and in states," St. Vincent quarterback Nick Buchheit said. "It's a goal we all have."

Van-Far took an early 8-0 first-quarter lead after a deep touchdown pass. It turned out to be the only time those Indians would find the end zone.

"After [Van-Far receiver] scored that one touchdown, Coach [Schumer] put me on him, and he didn't catch another ball all day long," St. Vincent senior John Schwartz said, "Just shut him down."

St. Vincent went on to prove who is Class 1's most potent passing offense in the first half. Buchheit threw deep touchdown passes to Max Wheeler, Schwartz, and Jake Seabaugh to take a 21-8 halftime lead.