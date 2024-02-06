Tuesday's three-set sweep over Herculaneum at home was a celebration of a senior class who has been a key part of the most successful period of St. Vincent volleyball in a decade.

These seven seniors, including Brigid Sauer, who led the Indians with eight kills against Herculaneum on Oct. 1, have been around for the entirety of Darren Verseman's coaching tenure at St. Vincent. The group has been winning district championships since their freshmen seasons.

"They've been not only good competitors, but they've been good people," Verseman said. "In the grand scheme of things, that's the most important."

The Indians have won those three district titles despite not having a winning season. This time around, the Indians are 13-7-4 and are trending toward their fourth straight title with their first winning record since 2017.

"Our ball handling has been decent," Verseman said. "I'm happy with our back row. Sometimes we were a little bit erratic, but their willingness to play defense and scramble around and keep balls alive is really a big, big part of it. Our setting, we've been fighting with that a little bit because Haley Emmendorfer has been coming back from the knee surgery, and she's finally, as of last night, able to play. So hopefully maybe we can get her plug back in and get a little bit more consistency in our setting, and that will help our hitters a lot."