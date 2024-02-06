St. Vincent volleyball holds off Perryville in five-set thriller

The St. Vincent Lady Indians continued to gear up for next week’s Class 2 District 2 tournament with an emphatic 3-2 victory over cross-town rival Perryville on Tuesday night at the Perry Park Center.

The Lady Indians improved to 17-8-5 overall — their best record since 2015 — with the 25-20, 22-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-8 come-from-behind win, defeating Perryville for just the second time in the previous 12 meetings.

“What I liked is, especially in the last two sets, we scrambled and scored points off of the scramble,” head coach Darren Verseman said. “I mean, we had front-row players that were digging stuff out of the net, keeping balls alive, laying out, and stuff like that. And that's a big deal. Really made the difference.”

The Lady Indians were locked in a close first set as the home Lady Pirates continued to press their backline. Perryville held a slim 20-19 lead, but St. Vincent ripped off a 6-0 run that was capped off with a Kate Rubel kill to surge to a 25-20 win.

In the second set, St. Vincent managed to keep Perryville out of the lead before the Lady Pirates went on a pivotal run to climb in front 9-8, which forced the Lady Indians to call a timeout to regroup. The break did not stunt Perryville’s momentum, however, as head coach Elizabeth Meyr’s squad spread the lead to five at 15-10 on a kill by Lydia Schlimpert. Tied at 22-22, Perryville closed the door with a 3-0 run that was capped off with an Allyson Burns kill to claim the set 25-22.