The St. Vincent volleyball team has quietly created a district dynasty in Class 1, having won a title in each of the previous three years.

Surprisingly so, the Indians accumulated their postseason success without a winning record.

However, as they moved up to Class 2 this season, the Indians also raised their level of play. St. Vincent defeated Woodland in four sets (25‑23, 20‑25, 25‑16, 25‑20) on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City, to reach the Class 2 District 2 championship game.

Not only that, the Indians improved to 19-8-5, their best record in 10 years.

“It’s giant,” St. Vincent coach Darren Verseman said. “I don’t know how it stacks up in the pantheon or anything like that but it’s very important right now for this group of girls and their parents and our fans. It’s a heck of a big deal because it hadn’t been seen in a while.”

Verseman, in his fourth year with the Indians, took over the program that was coming off a loss in the district championship game in 2020. Despite the postseason success, the road to the state championship was always a bumpy one.

This year has been different.

“You just hope it keeps building in the right direction,” Verseman said. “As far as the season goes, it was early on, we would come back from some deficits and win games, which we hadn’t done before. That’s a big block to build on for this season right now and it’s stuck with us that they wouldn’t stop fighting and they would go after every point like it mattered.”

The Indians previously had a solid showing at the Dig For Life Tournament last month, winning the consolation side of the red division bracket with wins over Seckman and Advance, a two-time Class 1 defending state champion.

The Indians defeated Advance again at home on Sept. 25, and all too sweet revenge considering it was the Hornets that ended their season time and time again.