SportsOctober 25, 2024

St. Vincent volleyball clinches best record since 2015, advances to fifth straight district final

St. Vincent volleyball achieves its best record since 2015 and advances to its fifth consecutive district final, showcasing a remarkable turnaround as they move up to Class 2.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
St. Vincent Brie Rubel serves the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent Brie Rubel serves the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City's Lilyan Landis spikes the ball for a kill against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Scott City's Lilyan Landis spikes the ball for a kill against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent senior Brigid Sauer spikes the ball for a kill against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent senior Brigid Sauer spikes the ball for a kill against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Haley Emmendorfer sets the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Haley Emmendorfer sets the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City players celebrate a point against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Scott City players celebrate a point against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Alaina Cates serves the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Alaina Cates serves the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Woodland's Dezirae Braswell serves against St. Vincent in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Woodland's Dezirae Braswell serves against St. Vincent in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Laurent Light sets the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Laurent Light sets the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Callie Schnurbusch looks on against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Callie Schnurbusch looks on against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Woodland's Azriel Nance serves against St. Vincent in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Woodland's Azriel Nance serves against St. Vincent in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Woodland's Addyson Massa serves against St. Vincent in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Woodland's Addyson Massa serves against St. Vincent in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Puxico's Lacie Maclin prepares to bump pass the ball against Scott City in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Puxico's Lacie Maclin prepares to bump pass the ball against Scott City in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Puxico's Carlee Smith leaps to spikes the ball against Scott City in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Puxico's Carlee Smith leaps to spikes the ball against Scott City in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City's Ramsey Spinks prepares to serve the ball for a kill against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Scott City's Ramsey Spinks prepares to serve the ball for a kill against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Scott City players celebrates scoring match point against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Scott City players celebrates scoring match point against Puxico in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Puxico's Laney Porter bump passes against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Puxico's Laney Porter bump passes against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Sophie Verseman celebrates with teammates during a match against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Sophie Verseman celebrates with teammates during a match against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent's Kate Rubel prepares to serve the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
St. Vincent's Kate Rubel prepares to serve the ball against Woodland in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
Puxico's Adi Denny spikes the ball for a kill against Scott City in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City.
Puxico's Adi Denny spikes the ball for a kill against Scott City in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The St. Vincent volleyball team has quietly created a district dynasty in Class 1, having won a title in each of the previous three years.

Surprisingly so, the Indians accumulated their postseason success without a winning record.

However, as they moved up to Class 2 this season, the Indians also raised their level of play. St. Vincent defeated Woodland in four sets (25‑23, 20‑25, 25‑16, 25‑20) on Thursday, Oct. 24, in Scott City, to reach the Class 2 District 2 championship game.

Not only that, the Indians improved to 19-8-5, their best record in 10 years.

“It’s giant,” St. Vincent coach Darren Verseman said. “I don’t know how it stacks up in the pantheon or anything like that but it’s very important right now for this group of girls and their parents and our fans. It’s a heck of a big deal because it hadn’t been seen in a while.”

Verseman, in his fourth year with the Indians, took over the program that was coming off a loss in the district championship game in 2020. Despite the postseason success, the road to the state championship was always a bumpy one.

This year has been different.

“You just hope it keeps building in the right direction,” Verseman said. “As far as the season goes, it was early on, we would come back from some deficits and win games, which we hadn’t done before. That’s a big block to build on for this season right now and it’s stuck with us that they wouldn’t stop fighting and they would go after every point like it mattered.”

The Indians previously had a solid showing at the Dig For Life Tournament last month, winning the consolation side of the red division bracket with wins over Seckman and Advance, a two-time Class 1 defending state champion.

The Indians defeated Advance again at home on Sept. 25, and all too sweet revenge considering it was the Hornets that ended their season time and time again.

“I know how big of a monkey it was for me,” Verseman said. “The girls didn't really say anything about it, and they didn't really dance around and everything, but I guarantee they were tremendously excited and relieved and felt like they were going places since they got past them.”

The Indians went 2-1-1 in the Perryville Tournament on Oct. 5 and proceeded to win four straight matches to conclude the regular season.

One of the reasons why, according to Verseman, is their size, an advantage unique to them that they get to exploit this season. A major component to that advantage is the addition of Kate and Brie Rubel, who transferred to St. Vincent after two years at Notre Dame.

Verseman expected much from the twins entering the season but even they exceeded his expectations.

“I wasn't aware of all the things that Brie brings to the table,” Verseman said. “She's done so many different things in several different positions for us, and now that she's finally back playing the position that she's most comfortable with, most enjoys the most, it's hard to find the court on our side of the net once in a while with her back there because she scoops up so much stuff.”

The Indians will face the host Scott City, who are aiming to repeat as district champions. The top-seeded Rams advanced to the title game after beating Puxico in straight sets (25‑13, 25‑19, 25‑15) earlier on Thursday.

Their last meeting resulted in a tie in the 2021 Perryville Tournament. The Indians defeated Scott City during the 2020 Class 2 District 3 Tournament.

"We're very compatible with them," Scott City coach Cindy Henry said before the tournament. "I think that it can be anybody's game.”

Puxico’s season ends with a 12-16-1 record, a three-win improvement over last season. Season highlights include winning three matches in the Dig for Life Tournament and defeating Charleston in the opening round of the district tournament.

Woodland’s season ends with an even 15-15 record, a slight upgrade over last year and continuing progress in the right direction. Season highlights include second place in the Woodland Tournament, winning three matches in the Dig for Life Tournament, and going 2-1 in the SCAA Conference Tournament.

