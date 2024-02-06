FESTUS — The St. Vincent girls volleyball team’s state title hopes were hanging by a thread when they found themselves trailing Jefferson 18-24 late in the third set.

All the host Bluejays needed to do was secure one final point to clinch a 3-0 sweep and advance.

The result, however, was a stunningly improbable comeback that rescued the Lady Indians’ championship aspirations and secured them a spot in the state semifinals.

St. Vincent dug deeper than it had all season long to pull away with an unforgettable 3-2 (15-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18, 15-11) victory in the 2024 MSHSAA Class 2 state quarterfinals at Jefferson High School on Saturday afternoon.

It was St. Vincent’s first state quarterfinal win since 2014, when the Lady Indians finished as Class 1 state runners-up.

“It's just amazing,” junior Kate Rubel said. “Like, we really came back. Everyone thought we were out of it and we came back. It almost doesn't even feel real.”

Jefferson (20-9), who defeated St. Vincent (22-8-5) 3-2 during the regular season, came out of the gate firing, as it raced to a 19-12 lead late in the first set. The Lady Indians could not close the gap as their miscues gradually continued to pile up before Jefferson libero Peyton Guffey recorded a set-clinching ace to hand the Bluejays a 25-15 win.

Things continued to look shaky on the St. Vincent side early in Set 2 when Jefferson sprinted out to a 7-0 advantage. The Lady Indians showed grit, though, by responding with a huge run of their own that found themselves ahead 17-13 following a loud Allie Patrick kill. That’s until the momentum shifted back into the Bluejays favor when they rattled off a set-winning 9-3 run that was capped off by a Halayna Loyd kill that landed right between two Lady Indians at the frontline.

With the match victory at its finger tips, Jefferson forged a 22-18 lead late in the third set before an errant St. Vincent serve and a Maggie Wrigley kill made it a match-point at 24-18. The situation forced a Lady Indians desperation timeout as chants of “talk it over!” echoed throughout the gymnasium from the Jefferson student section.

Then came the magic.