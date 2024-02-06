All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 12, 2024

St. Vincent seniors shine in dominant homecoming victory over Cuba Wildcats

St. Vincent seniors excel in their final home game, crushing Cuba Wildcats 49-16. Quarterback Nick Buchheit sets a regional record, as the team eyes a perfect season and conference title.

Tony Capobianco avatar
Tony Capobianco
St. Vincent players salute the fans after defeating Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent players salute the fans after defeating Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent quarterback Nick Buchheit throws a pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent quarterback Nick Buchheit throws a pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Eli Abernathy catches a touchdown pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Eli Abernathy catches a touchdown pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Max Wheeler runs after catching a pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Max Wheeler runs after catching a pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Eli Abernathy celebrates with Clayton Gremaud after scoring a touchdowns against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Eli Abernathy celebrates with Clayton Gremaud after scoring a touchdowns against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com 
St. Vincent’s Gus Unterreiner intercepts a pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Gus Unterreiner intercepts a pass against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent running back Cruz Reitzel runs through Cuba defenders on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent running back Cruz Reitzel runs through Cuba defenders on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Carson House returns a kickoff against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Carson House returns a kickoff against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent running back Eli Abernathy scores a touchdown against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent running back Eli Abernathy scores a touchdown against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Clayton Gremaud runs past a Cuba defender on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Clayton Gremaud runs past a Cuba defender on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Jacob Seabaugh stiff-arms a Cuba defender on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Jacob Seabaugh stiff-arms a Cuba defender on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Jacob Seabaugh and James Unterreiner prepares to block Cuba defenders on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Jacob Seabaugh and James Unterreiner prepares to block Cuba defenders on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent offensive lineman Austin Sleyster gets in position before an extra point kick against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent offensive lineman Austin Sleyster gets in position before an extra point kick against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent homecoming king Clayton Gremaud presents crown to homecoming queen Mallory Patrick on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent homecoming king Clayton Gremaud presents crown to homecoming queen Mallory Patrick on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent homecoming king Clayton Gremaud kisses homecoming queen Mallory Patrick after presenting her with a crown on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent homecoming king Clayton Gremaud kisses homecoming queen Mallory Patrick after presenting her with a crown on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent’s Kale Meyer salutes the fans after a game against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent’s Kale Meyer salutes the fans after a game against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent offensive linemen Boston Tarrillion and Austin Slyster gets in position before a play in a game against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent offensive linemen Boston Tarrillion and Austin Slyster gets in position before a play in a game against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Vincent cheerleaders ride a homecoming float during halftime of a game against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. 
St. Vincent cheerleaders ride a homecoming float during halftime of a game against Cuba on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

St. Vincent pulled out the stops for its final home game of the 2024 regular season on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville.

The Indians’ offensive fury engulfed the Cuba Wildcats like their homecoming bonfire in a 49-16 win to maintain their perfect record

Nearly every senior found the end zone for the Indians. Senior quarterback Nick Buchheit started the season having to earn the starting job. Now he has become the first quarterback in Southeast Missouri to throw for 20 touchdowns in 2024.

“Just a lot of repetition and just going through the seasons and practicing and being that kind of guy in the waiting,” St Vincent head coach Tim Schumer said. “Last year we had Christian [Schaaf] but I felt like if there was ever a time where he would have to sit down or something I felt good that Nick was back there kind of as a safety net.”

However, none had a bigger game than senior Eli Abernathy. Known more for his defensive prowess, Abernathy caught his first receiving touchdown of the season and ran for two more scores, including one for 89 yards down the sideline.

“Eli made a big play, linemen did a great job opening up the hole, John Schwartz had the block downfield that sprung him,” Schumer said, “but Eli finished it off. So I’m very happy for him to come out and finish it off.”

St. Vincent’s victory was virtually assured after Kale Meyer scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Prior to Friday, the Indians had two kickoff return touchdowns from senior Clayton Gremaud.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It’s very nice getting the ball on the kickoff return to start the game and then be able to put six points on the board really quickly,” Schumer said. “I knew putting him back there, he was gonna get a chance, knowing that Clayton had two, so Kale took the most of his opportunity.”

Gremaud, the homecoming king, also caught his third touchdown of the season. Fellow senior John Schwartz, who entered the matchup leading the Southeast Missouri area with 487 receiving yards, caught his sixth touchdown of the season.

It was a special game for all the seniors, and Schumer emphasized the moment to his players.

“I told them before the game to take it in because right now this is our last regular season home game,” Schumer said. “Hopefully we’ll have some district games here in a couple of weeks but this is the last guaranteed game. So take a deep breath but then go put it all on the field and go out with a bang.”

Not to get lost in the fun, junior Max Wheeler was a star on both sides of the ball, catching a touchdown and bringing down an interception.

“He’s a key guy for us on both sides of the ball,” Schumer said.

St. Vincent (7-0) will travel to Grandview next week and Jefferson the week after, looking to secure the I55 Conference championship and a perfect regular season.

“It’s gonna be another tough test,” Schumer said. “We still got to take it one game at a time and then just take care of business.”

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 12
Clock runs out on Scott City as Rams drop close one to Charl...
SportsOct. 12
Cape Central running game infallible as Tigers cruise at Far...
SportsOct. 12
Jackson rolls to 55-12 victory over Sikeston, wins fourth st...
SportsOct. 12
SEMO sues former women’s basketball coach for breach of cont...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Redhawks’ depth continues to be tested entering crucial matchup
SportsOct. 12
Redhawks’ depth continues to be tested entering crucial matchup
No. 11 SEMO’s 4 keys vs Tennessee Tech: How will the Redhawks keep the ball rolling?
SportsOct. 11
No. 11 SEMO’s 4 keys vs Tennessee Tech: How will the Redhawks keep the ball rolling?
Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal set to become basketball Hall of Famers as superfans
SportsOct. 11
Jack Nicholson, Spike Lee and Billy Crystal set to become basketball Hall of Famers as superfans
Perryville XC sweeps Woodland Invite
SportsOct. 11
Perryville XC sweeps Woodland Invite
Perryville gets revenge on Saxony Lutheran in 3-0 win
SportsOct. 11
Perryville gets revenge on Saxony Lutheran in 3-0 win
Blues spoil Celebrini's impressive debut with 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks
SportsOct. 11
Blues spoil Celebrini's impressive debut with 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks
Roundup: Jackson, Notre Dame softball; Scott City volleyball
SportsOct. 11
Roundup: Jackson, Notre Dame softball; Scott City volleyball
Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS with 3-1 win
SportsOct. 11
Gerrit Cole tosses playoff gem, shutting down Royals and sending Yankees back to ALCS with 3-1 win
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy