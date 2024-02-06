St. Vincent pulled out the stops for its final home game of the 2024 regular season on Friday, Oct. 11, in Perryville.

The Indians’ offensive fury engulfed the Cuba Wildcats like their homecoming bonfire in a 49-16 win to maintain their perfect record

Nearly every senior found the end zone for the Indians. Senior quarterback Nick Buchheit started the season having to earn the starting job. Now he has become the first quarterback in Southeast Missouri to throw for 20 touchdowns in 2024.

“Just a lot of repetition and just going through the seasons and practicing and being that kind of guy in the waiting,” St Vincent head coach Tim Schumer said. “Last year we had Christian [Schaaf] but I felt like if there was ever a time where he would have to sit down or something I felt good that Nick was back there kind of as a safety net.”

However, none had a bigger game than senior Eli Abernathy. Known more for his defensive prowess, Abernathy caught his first receiving touchdown of the season and ran for two more scores, including one for 89 yards down the sideline.

“Eli made a big play, linemen did a great job opening up the hole, John Schwartz had the block downfield that sprung him,” Schumer said, “but Eli finished it off. So I’m very happy for him to come out and finish it off.”

St. Vincent’s victory was virtually assured after Kale Meyer scored a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Prior to Friday, the Indians had two kickoff return touchdowns from senior Clayton Gremaud.