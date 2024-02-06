St. Vincent’s leading tackler ‘plays bigger than he is’

During St. Vincent's 56-21 win over Bayless last week, the surprise wasn't that the Indians scored 50 points for the second time this season. It was that they gave up 20 points for the second time.

The St. Vincent defense, a unit that lost just one player from the previous season — Semoball Award winner Drake Robinson —has allowed an average of 10 points per game through the first six weeks of the season.

Valle Catholic, a Class 2 powerhouse that used to torment St. Vincent on an annual basis and is currently averaging 44.3 points per game, only mustered a single touchdown at home against the Indians. St. Vincent's 24-7 win over Valle Catholic was not only the first time the Warriors lost this season, but also the only game their offense scored less than 30 points.

The Indians' defense is a key reason why St. Vincent is the No. 2 team in Class 1 and the runaway favorite to win the Class 1 District title for the second straight year.

Junior linebacker Carson House said the secret to its success has been the continuity and chemistry within the unit.

"We only lost one starter on our defense last year. So bringing everybody back, we all work together in the offseason," House said. "We're all real close, so everybody just has that bond. I feel like we just bond, we go out, we have fun, we do our job, we execute our plays."

Last year, House and Robinson represented the only defensive duo in the Southeast Missouri area with over 100 tackles each. This year, House leads the Indians with 67 tackles and a sack through six games.

"Carson is a spark plug for sure," St. Vincent head coach Tim Schumer said.

The main difference between House and Robinson is the size of the dog. Even though he has grown in strength and speed over the offseason, House entered the season at 155 lbs. However, the size of the dog in the fight is what makes them similar.

"He plays bigger than he is and he flies around and just goes to the ball," Schumer said.