It took no time whatsoever for St. Vincent girls basketball to find its footing against Grandview, taking the conference opener in resounding 68-22 fashion in the Indians’ first game in two weeks.

Leaning on a high-energy attack from outside the arc in the first half, the Indians built up a comfortable 37-point lead at the intermission, never wavering in a staggering win to open up Jefferson County Athletic Association play at home.

In their first home game in 38 days, just their second of the season, the Indians led 13-0 and 20-0 runs in the first and second quarters respectively to round up a dominating lead by the end of the first 16 minutes.

By the time Grandview finally caught its breath coming out of the locker room, it was far too late.

“All week, they've had great practices,” Indians coach Mel Kirn began. “You could tell by the way they passed the ball tonigh. They didn't care who scored. They moved the ball around, finding the open person, and you can't ask for more than that.

“I mean, that was – It was fun to watch.”

St. Vincent improves to 12-1 for the year, shooting forward for its largest victory since the opening round of the FSCB Holiday Classic last month and opening the conference slate in style.

Kate Rubel led all scorers with 18 points in the victory, while Rylee Robinson’s 15 on five 3-pointers plus 13 and 11 from Allie Patrick and Lana Adams added scoring depth that the Eagles couldn’t line up with.

Grandview, meanwhile, slips to 2-7 for the year after a miserable first-half performance doomed the Eagles to a bludgeoning 40-plus-point loss on the road.

Brooke Patterson led Grandview with 8 points in the loss, while Sydney Riddle added 7 right behind her to keep the pace.