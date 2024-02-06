St. Vincent crushes Crystal City, repeats as C1D1 champions

PERRYVILLE — History has repeated itself in Perryville.

But with a twist.

The St. Vincent Indians successfully defended their title by once again dominating the Crystal City Hornets 42-0 in the Class 1 District 1 championship game Friday, Nov. 22.

On top of winning its second consecutive district title, St. Vincent will enter the Class 1 semifinals with a perfect 12-0 record. The Indians haven’t won that many games in a season since the year they won the state championship in 2004.

“These players have worked hard,” St. Vincent head coach Tim Schumer said. “With how last year went, they wanted to be right back here and they did the work. Now they’re going out and having fun.”

More importantly to Schumer was the Indians completing a perfect 7-0 home slate.

“We wanted to protect the house,” Schumer said.

St. Vincent’s defense was the story of not just this game, but the entire playoff run. With their second shutout victory, the Indians have allowed a total of eight points through their district run.

“If you score, you may win,” Schumer said, “but if they don’t score, you can’t lose.”