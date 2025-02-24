St. Louis City opens MLS season with 0-0 draw vs. Rapids

St. Louis City SC opened the 2025 season picking up where they left off, with a draw.
The Colorado Rapids and St. Louis City played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday, Feb. 22, in St. Louis in both the MLS season open and Olof Mellberg‘s debut as City head coach
“This normally is a game we win.” Mellberg said. “I think we dominated most of the game. We have the stats here, it was 18-2 in shots, and we limited them to zero chances. Basically, there were a couple of dangerous situations in the box, where we defended well, but apart from that, they didn’t have any chances, and we created enough to score at least two or three goals. Little bit unlucky with the offside there on (Henry Kessler), and we had three, four great chances to score. So obviously, again, we should have won, but the performance was good.”
City led the Western Conference in draws with 13 last season. It was also the same amount as losses which put City from the top of the table in 2023 to 12th place in 2024.
Colorado goalkeeper Zack Steffen had five saves for the Rapids as he stopped close-range shots by Simon Becher in the 16th and 49th minutes.
City didn’t allow a shot on goal for the second game in their three-year franchise history. St. Louis had 54% possession and outshot the Rapids 18-2, 5-0 on target.
City will travel to the expansion San Diego FC on Saturday, March 1 and later turn north to play the MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy on March 9. City will return home to face the Seattle Sounders on March 15.
