St. Louis City opens MLS season with 0-0 draw vs. Rapids

St. Louis City SC opened the 2025 season picking up where they left off, with a draw.

The Colorado Rapids and St. Louis City played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday, Feb. 22, in St. Louis in both the MLS season open and Olof Mellberg‘s debut as City head coach

“This normally is a game we win.” Mellberg said. “I think we dominated most of the game. We have the stats here, it was 18-2 in shots, and we limited them to zero chances. Basically, there were a couple of dangerous situations in the box, where we defended well, but apart from that, they didn’t have any chances, and we created enough to score at least two or three goals. Little bit unlucky with the offside there on (Henry Kessler), and we had three, four great chances to score. So obviously, again, we should have won, but the performance was good.”