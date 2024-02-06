St. Louis Blues dominate Ducks 7-2 with rapid-fire goals

First, they scored fast.

Then they scored often.

The St. Louis Blues scored two goals within the first 90 seconds of the game and went on to bulldoze the Ducks of Anaheim 7-2 on Sunday, March 16, at the Enterprise Center.

“It’s not easy to go out there at the end of a three-of-four, traveling against a team that’s rested and beat them up 7-2,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said.

The Blues were coming off a similarly dominating 5-1 win on the road at Minnesota On Saturday, March 15. It seemed like not even travel delays could effect the veteran bunch.

“As soon as they said our plane, something was wrong with our plane, we couldn’t get home and we were staying, I said we’re going to win tomorrow night,” Montgomery said. “It looks like our group’s looking for challenges now and looking to accept them and overcome them.”

Blues captain Brayden Schenn was honored by the Blues for playing in his 1,000th career game earlier this month. Within moments, he scored a goal within the first minute of the game.

It’s his second goal in as many days and his 16th of the season. Schenn has played eight seasons with the Blues and was a key factor in their Stanley Cup-winning season in 2019.