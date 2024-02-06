St. Louis Battlehawks have the quarterbacks to compete in 2025

The St. Louis Battlehawks have narrowed down their search for AJ McCarron's replacement to three quarterbacks, Chevan Cordeiro, Max Duggan, and Manny Wilkins.

“Three guys that we feel really good about moving into this process,” Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht said.

The trio signed on Dec. 20 and will be competing for the starting role throughout training camp but the theme of Becht's Zoom conference is the team is better for their additions.

“The quarterback must win in the pocket and when needed to extend and when needed to run, there’s got to be something there,” Becht said. “All these guys have that, which is great. I think the biggest thing is picking up our system as fast as possible. The one thing I love about our system, it’s very unique. It’s an NFL style, West Coast hybrid, so when you’re talking about the best offenses in the NFL, we do that.”

Wilkins is the lone returner of the group. He has been a backup quarterback for the Battlehawks for two seasons and made two starts in 2024 in McCarron's absence. Wilkins threw for 305 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, while also rushing for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries.