When Western Illinois broke the game open with an explosive first quarter, Southeast Missouri State tried to keep the pace. A 94-66 final ensued, with the hosting Leathernecks tearing apart a slumping Redhawks squad on 61 percent 3-point shooting.

Once again, the Redhawks ran into an unstoppable shooting unit, with WIU shooting 59 percent from the field as well with an additional 83 percent day from the free-throw line.

All this, plus a 37 percent clip of Southeast’s own, spelled disaster in the final leg of the road trip as it slips to 10th in the Ohio Valley Conference on the heels of a seven-game losing streak.

Now 2-8, 4-15 for the season, Southeast continues to drop in ranking while Western Illinois is boosted to 4-6 in conference, 10-9 overall after Saturday’s hefty victory.

Lexi McCully, who’s been a hero of late for Southeast, hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter to cut the early ‘Necks lead to just 27-23, spelling hope for Southeast yet.

But less than three minutes later, the Leathernecks had rolled off a 10-0 run, forced a timeout from Southeast coach Briley Palmer, and effectively dashed any hopes of a comeback as they carried a 15-point lead into the half and never once looked back.

When it felt like nothing could go right, Zoe Best led the Redhawks with 16 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, yet somehow she still managed to finish with a 30-under plus-minus rating.

Across the floor, Mia Nicastro’s 29 points allowed the Leathernecks to easily slip by the Redhawks, and it didn’t help whatsoever that Raegan McCowan added 22 and Madison Davis another 21 as three WIU players finished above the 20-point mark.