Going into the Lions’ den for a Thursday night tilt with rival Lindenwood, Southeast women’s basketball let the fight get away early as the hosting Lions rallied out to a double-digit halftime lead and handed the Redhawks a 84-76 road loss.

Trading leads early, Lindenwood took advantage of an open look for Ellie Brueggemann on a first-quarter buzzer-beating triple, taking the lead for the Lions and never once trailing Southeast again.

Though they started hot against one of the Ohio Valley’s top teams, the Redhawks couldn’t reclaim their footing after a rough second quarter proved to be the difference-making margin in a Thursday night rivalry loss.

Led by Brueggemann’s hot-shooting night from the 3-point line, the Lions defended home court, improving to 8-2 while at home this season including a perfect 5-0 mark in OVC play.

Finishing with 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting from deep, Brueggemann lived up to her already phenomenal billing while Gracy Wernli added 17 points on her own 3-for-5 clip from 3-point land.

The triple, though an excuse in the end, played a big part in deciding Thursday’s matchup. Lindenwood won the 3-point battle by 16 points, shooting an impressive 56 percent from range.

That, plus a victory in the turnover game, made it a comfortable win for the Lions as even without putting up a rout, Lindenwood still dominated the matchup with a firm lead throughout.