The season is beginning to wind down, and conference play is nearing its end as a handful of local teams are still vying for bragging rights within conference play.

The biggest game of the week is set to take place in Scott City as the Rams play host to the rapidly rising Charleston Blue Jays who’ve set the SEMO South on fire of late.

Kelly plays host to East Prairie, a team such as Charleston that has come out of nowhere to become one of the toughest schools in the SEMO Central and is expected to give Kelly a real challenge in Benton.

Jackson and Cape Central are projected to end SEMO North play on a high note, while the Perryville squads are both expected to win running away as they often have this year.

Lastly, Chaffee’s winless season is heating up as the Red Devils enter this week as a two-score favorite against a small-school St. Louis squad with local ties.

All predictions are based on computer data via CalPreps and consulting staff opinion.

Charleston at Scott City, 7 p.m. Friday

This is the top game of the week, and for great reason. It’s two SEMO South risers that have a lot of hope this season, but little possibility at contending for the conference title.

Nevertheless, Scott City hosts Charleston in a battle of 4-2 teams that have proven to be better than expected this season, with both squads boasting some stellar defenses and some potent offenses.

Scott City possesses one of the top running backs in the area with the stellar Rustyn Underwood, who is No. 1 in rushing yardage in the SEMO Conference through six weeks.

Similarly, Trez Clark of Charleston has made a splash in his senior year as a Blue Jay, transferring over from Sikeston and bursting out to a great start, now with over 700 yards this season.

Scott City has struggled to guard speed this season, dropping a tough one to Hayti’s pass-centric offense and another to a magnificent Caruthersville squad commandeered by the efforts of receiver Jermonte Alexander.

Charleston possesses a lot of talent that could keep Scott City on the ropes, but the defense the Rams bring into this one could, or should, be the deciding factor.

If Scott City has any hopes of defending its crown as a Bootheel power, this game will play a big role.

Otherwise, Charleston could finally make its stance as a major up-and-comer in the SEMO South and put the area on notice once more.

Prediction: Scott City 21, Charleston 17

East Prairie at Kelly, 7 p.m. Friday

Part of another exciting SEMO Conference slate, Kelly’s duel with East Prairie is a battle of expectations as Kelly’s early hopes to become a force in the SEMO Central runs into one of the year’s top stories.

Coach Ian Penrod has East Prairie firing, now 4-2 through six weeks, having won five of the past six games to create some serious momentum, flying up the SEMO Central leaderboard.

Running back Tavion Ware ranks third in the SEMO Conference with 824 rushing yards, part of a hard-nosed offense that’s given many teams fits this season.

For Kelly, it’s been an unnatural year for the offense. The passing attack has been solid, but the running game needs to pick up the pace to defeat East Prairie in this one.

Skyler Still is the leading rusher for the Hawks, and it comes by a fair margin. Though they can put up points, the Hawks often get into shootouts and have trouble coming out on top.

East Prairie’s finally built an offensive heartbeat, and that’s been Kelly's biggest downfall this year. The Hawks’ greatest scoring output this season has been just 34 points.

This should be an exciting matchup, but the confidence level in East Prairie continues to ramp up.

Prediction: East Prairie 28, Kelly 20

Chaffee at Veritas Christian, 7 p.m. Friday

We say it every week, but this time it’s for real: Chaffee really does have a great shot to win this week, and it’s actually heavily favored.

Going on the road and into Veritas Christian, the winless Red Devils have a chance to shake the monkey off their backs and finally end a long drought against a 1-4 Veritas squad coming off a bye.

It’s been anything but an ordinary year for Chaffee, especially coming off a .500 season, but there have been plenty of bright sides.

The Red Devils have been competitive in many of their losses, and now possess a chance to get a true road win to end the arduous start to the season.