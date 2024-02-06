We’re over halfway through the regular season, and Week 6 has brought us some exciting new matchups to celebrate the rising stakes.

Leading the way, of course, is Jackson’s trip to Cape Central, expected the be the deciding game in the SEMO North along with a capstone matchup in one of the area’s top rivalries.

Scott City’s home duel with Caruthersville has big stakes in the SEMO South as well, with the winner expected to take the reigns with Charleston, Hayti and Portageville all giving chase.

With a cold and clear Friday night bringing some exciting football back to the area, there’s plenty to be excited about as the end of the regular season draws near.

All projections are based on computer data via CalPreps and consulting staff opinion.

Jackson at Cape Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Projection: Cape Central 42, Jackson 31

Is this the Game Of The Year for local football fans? Maybe.

We’ve been waiting six long weeks for this matchup to come around, and Cape Central looks to have every bit of the upper hand in this one.

After Central’s 47-0 dispatching of St. Dominic last week, the Tigers are like a boulder rolling down a hill, only getting faster as they go.

For Jackson, a 57-9 win over Poplar Bluff last weekend feels good, but there’s no telling whether or not that will translate into this matchup.

Having not won this matchup since 2015, Cape Central is out for blood, looking to finally reclaim this series after eight consecutive losses.

The undefeated Tigers are ranked sixth in Class 5, still hot on the trail to show that they’ve got a shot to become a big player, even in a loaded district with Cardinal Ritter.

The key to this matchup is easily the running game for Central, with the grit of KeyShawn Boyd and speed of Zai’Aire Thomas able to create two different looks out of the backfield.

Jackson’s commitment to the run and screen pass down low will create opportunities through the air, however, so the Tigers will have to be able to make plays over the top in order to crack this Indian defense.

Historically, one-sidedness has been the bane of Jackson opponents, and that was the case in last year’s 50-0 loss for Central.

But in 2024, there’s an air of confidence for the Tigers. Drew Parsons and the Indians will have to make plays on offense to hold off their rivals, because Cape Central is for real.

Confluence Prep at Chaffee, 7 p.m. Friday

Projection: Confluence Prep 28, Chaffee 7

In its closest game of the season last week, the Red Devils narrowly dropped a tight affair with Principia at home to keep the winless season afloat.

Moving into Week 6, nearing the two-thirds point of the season, Chaffee’s got another interesting squad coming into town in Confluence Prep.

Those familiar with the program will remember Jackson mowing over the Titans in years past, but this new 3-2 Confluence isn’t as light as you may think.

With a win over Veritas Christian similar in stature to that which Hayti took a few weeks back, Confluence Prep doesn’t look too shabby on the books, making for a big year still over .500.

Chaffee’s aiming for its first win of the season, again, and although Confluence comes in with a strong record and a little bit of momentum, there’s hope yet with a strong Chaffee defense.

After last week’s heartbreak against Principia, there’s a reality in which the Red Devils finally turn up the heat and bring home Win 1 of the year.

Dexter at Kelly, 7 p.m. Friday

Projection: Dexter 49, Kelly 14

It’s been the start of dreams for the Dexter Bearcats, having risen all the way to the No. 3 position in Class 3 with little standing in their way from finishing undefeated in the regular season.

Yet, here is Kelly, back under the .500 mark after a crushing loss to New Madrid County Central facing off against the top team in the SEMO Central at home.

The Benton kids had a lot of hype circling around them going into the season, and for good reason, but it hasn’t exactly panned out as expected with a dismal 2-3 record to date.

Jett Grams of Dexter has proven to be one of the top offensive weapons in all of Southeast Missouri this season, running all over local squads.