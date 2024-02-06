Southeast Missourian cross country district roundup

Cross-country runners from Southeast Missouri converged at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and Arcadia Valley for the district championships.

In Cape Girardeau, Jackson sent four male runners and two female runners to the state championships. Aidan Niedbalski led the boys with a 12th-pace finish and a time of 16:30. Lane McBryde finished behind him at 19th place (16:35), followed by Chase Wendel at 21st (16:37) and Chase Goodson at 30th. (16:48).

Emma Niedbalski led the girls with a seventh-place finish (19:12), followed by returning All-Stater Annika Barks, who finished 13th with a time of 19:39.

“We are proud of these qualifiers and look forward to improved times on the state course on Friday,” Jackson coach Andrea Talley said.

Over at the Class 4 District 1 race, Perryville’s Bair Hopkins broke his school record with a time of 16:15 and an eighth-place finish. Cape Central’s Emily Marriott led the way for the local runners in the girls' race.

The other three district races were held at Arcadia Valley High School. Notre Dame’s Aidan Morris makes his case for the area’s top runner with a time of 15:48.77 and a first-place finish in the Class 3 District 1 boys’ meet. Dexter took the team title ahead of Notre Dame, with Cameron Bell (3), Ben Dowdy (4), and Jaxon King (6) finishing in the top 10.

Notre Dame also finished second in the C3D1 girls' race, with the duo of Martina Ressel (19:00.25) and Lily Coy finishing first and second respectively. Victoria Avila Henao was right behind with an eighth-place finish.

The Woodland boys team is one step closer to repeating as Class 2 champions with a repeat performance at the Class 2 District 1 championship. Calvin Layton won the district title with a time of 16:44.24. Hayden Vangennip finished right behind him at third.

Carter Hennemann led St. Vincent with a fourth-place finish, while Truman White placed 10th to lead the Kelly Hawks. Pumice’s Logan Robison (18) and Scott City’s Asher Spinks (19) rounded out the top 20. Saxony Lutheran’s Nicolas Chambless finished 27th to become the only Crusader to qualify for the state championships.