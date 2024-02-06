With an NCAA Tournament berth on the line, Morehead State rebounded from a first-set loss to claim a 3-1 victory over Southeast Missouri State in the Ohio Valley Conference semifinals.

SEMO got out to a big lead in the third set to nearly build a 2-1 lead, but a deep rally from the visiting Eagles gave the tournament-hosting Redhawks a ride and kept them from staking victory on their home floor.

With the winner getting the OVC’s automatic tournament berth with Lindenwood in the transition process on the other side of the championship bracket, it seemed like the stakes were just a pinch higher as Morehead State crept out with the victory.

“Any loss is tough,” Redhawks coach Julie Yankus said. “You take a team that’s been amazing all season, all the newcomers we have, and you listen to the starting lineup, it’s like, ‘Freshman, sophomore, freshman, freshman,’ it’s hard to put into words how hard they’ve worked to get here.

“Even though we lost, I’m still so proud of this team and proud of the season we had.”

The win improves Morehead State’s overall record to 18-13 for the year after finishing 12-6 in conference play. The Eagles now are on a winning streak of six games heading into the Ohio Valley Conference championship match with Lindenwood on Tuesday night.

The loss drops SEMO’s record to 19-13 to finish the year, with final splits of 8-1 at home, 7-7 on the road and 4-5 on neutral sites, ending the year as regular-season conference champions with a 15-3 record, which Yankus lauded in her final interview following the loss.

The youth Yankus touched on is a driving point on how the Redhawks are set to improve in the future, and it’s apparent the sun isn’t setting on this squad just yet as it looks to run it back in the OVC next season.

But that youth cost the Redhawks heavily Monday night, with countless unforced errors and miscommunications being a large reason why Southeast dropped the third and fourth sets in the end.

Yankus hopes that Monday’s loss will be a teaching point for this young squad, exciting of the results of this year and anticipating that next season will largely reflect the improvements and successes of this one.

“The sky is the limit with this group,” Yankus began.

“With all that youth that so many coming back; we’ve got a great recruiting class. I really feel like the future is really bright, so they’re only gonna get better.”

The SEMO crowd, and the Redhawks themselves, got turned up quickly, with a service ace from Lucy Arndt emphasizing a 4-1 run to start the first set.

But Amelia Nott and Maycie Welborn of Morehead State had a loud response to this, with a huge block to knot it back up at 5-all before a Sydney Wyman slam got the back in it at 7-all just moments later.

SEMO began to pull away late in the set, getting a second timeout from coach Krysten Becker-McBride after going up 23-19, which seemed to work as the Eagles rallied all the way back to tie the set at 23.

The work paid off for the Redhawks, however, as, after a Yankus timeout, they got the final two points to claim the first set off a shared block between Marin Johnson and Ramiri Gardner.

An early second-set rally put the Eagles up by four, and that number stuck around for the majority of the opening phases of the set before a Morehead State challenge interrupted the flow.