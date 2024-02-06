All sections
SportsNovember 14, 2024

Southeast Missouri State earns 93-38 win against Crowley's Ridge

The Associated Press, Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Damarion Walkup's 23 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat Crowley's Ridge 93-38 on Wednesday night.

Walkup added six rebounds for the Redhawks (1-2). Tedrick Washington Jr. scored 18 points while going 8 of 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. BJ Ward went 4 of 8 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Pioneers were led by Trent McGowan, who posted nine points. Crowley's Ridge also got eight points from Gavin Hall. Braxton Cousins had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

