SportsSeptember 14, 2019
Southeast falls to Mizzou, 50-0
Under a full moon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) routed FCS No. 20-ranked Southeast (1-2, 0-0 OVC), 50-0.
Southeast Missourian
Southeast quarterback Daniel Santacaterina warms up before Saturday's tilt at Missouri.
Southeast quarterback Daniel Santacaterina warms up before Saturday's tilt at Missouri.Tom Davis ~ tdavis@semoball.com

Under a full moon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) routed FCS No. 20-ranked Southeast (1-2, 0-0 OVC), 50-0.

Before a crowd announced at 56,620, the Tigers struck early and often, piling up 496 total yards on 18 first downs.

With fewer than nine minutes elapsed in the first quarter, Mizzou was already up 27-0. By halftime, the lead extended to 37-0.

Larry Rountree III scored twice on runs of three and two yards, respectively, part of 142 yards rushing on the night.

Southeast's Daniel Santacaterina was intercepted once, with Mizzou's Cale Garnett returning the pick for a 27-yard touchdown. Rashad Floyd ran back a Jake Reynolds' punt for 71 yards for six more.

Tucker McCann converted on field goals of 44, 42 and 52 yards. The kicker's night was marred only by a blocked point-after-touchdown attempt following the Tigers' second TD.

In garbage time in the fourth quarter, Tyler Badie scored Mizzou's final TD with 4:42 left in the contest.

Southeast mustered 94 total yards on eight first downs.

Both teams protected the ball well with only one turnover for each squad.

The lone statistic in Southeast's favor was time of possession, with the Redhawks holding the ball nearly two minutes longer than the host Tigers.

Missouri improves to 4-0 all-time against Southeast. The Redhawks have managed just six points total in those games.

Both schools are scheduled to meet again in 2021 and 2023.

Southeast Missouri State is located 226 miles from Faurot Field.

Missouri begins Southeastern Conference play next Saturday when it hosts South Carolina.

Southeast returns home on Sept. 21 to host West Virginia State University at Houck Stadium.

College Sports
