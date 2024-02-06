Southeast falls to Mizzou, 50-0

Under a full moon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri (2-1, 0-0 SEC) routed FCS No. 20-ranked Southeast (1-2, 0-0 OVC), 50-0.

Before a crowd announced at 56,620, the Tigers struck early and often, piling up 496 total yards on 18 first downs.

With fewer than nine minutes elapsed in the first quarter, Mizzou was already up 27-0. By halftime, the lead extended to 37-0.

Larry Rountree III scored twice on runs of three and two yards, respectively, part of 142 yards rushing on the night.

Southeast's Daniel Santacaterina was intercepted once, with Mizzou's Cale Garnett returning the pick for a 27-yard touchdown. Rashad Floyd ran back a Jake Reynolds' punt for 71 yards for six more.

Tucker McCann converted on field goals of 44, 42 and 52 yards. The kicker's night was marred only by a blocked point-after-touchdown attempt following the Tigers' second TD.

In garbage time in the fourth quarter, Tyler Badie scored Mizzou's final TD with 4:42 left in the contest.