Sophomores shine as Red Devils plunder Pirates on senior night

Nolan Fowler scored 22 points to lead Chaffee to an 82-51 blowout win over Perryville on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Chaffee, Mo.

Chaffee celebrated its senior trio of Easton Fowler, Devin Best and Kamden Little, a group of players who head coach Josh Govreau praised "the heart and effort of those kids."

"Easton Fowler is one of those kids, he may never show up in the papers because of points or rebounds or whatever, but he plays with more effort and heart than any kid I've ever coached," Govreau said. "Kamden Little's the same thing. He can get up and guard somebody. He knows his role, and he comes off that bench, he's gonna go play good defense."

The Red Devils rebounded from a crushing loss against Scott City on Monday to return to form against the Pirates. McMullin scored 19 points for the Red Devils, Rolen Reischman added 15 points, and Best chipped in 12 points.

"He's one of the best passers in my mind that I've probably ever had," Govreau said of McMullin.

The Pirates were led by Waylon Huber, who scored 14 points. Karston Schili scored 10 points for Perryville, and Jake Cissell added nine points with three shots from the three-point line.

"I thought our kids did a great job for 32 minutes of doing the best they can to take away what Perryville does, and that's just run, run, run, and get those corner threes," Govreau said. "I thought they did a good job of adjusting to that."

The Devils opened the game on a 14-4 run, but the Pirates made it a close first quarter, cutting Chaffee's lead to 18-15. The Devils scored as many points in the second quarter as the Pirates scored throughout the first half to go into halftime with a 44-26 lead.

The Devils had a repeat performance in the third quarter, outscoring the Pirates 24-15 with the help of Fowler's eight points during the period. The fourth quarter was much closer (14-10), but the win was already secured for the Devils.

"He's getting better every day," Govreau said of Fowler.