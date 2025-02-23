Sophomore duo shines as Chaffee clinch comeback win

The Chaffee boy’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a come from behind victory over the Delta Bobcats on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Chaffee, Mo.

Nolan Fowler led the Red Devils to a 55-51 win with 19 points, followed by 18 from fellow sophomore guard Dane McMullen.

The Bobcats were led by Paxton Hornbuckle, who scored 17 points, including 12 in the first half. Isaiah Berry scored 13 points and Ryan Jeffries added 11 points for Delta.

The Red Devils were facing a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. McMullen led the Chaffee rally with 15 points including three baskets from the three-point line to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fowler led the way for the Devils in the first half with 13 points, but the rest of the team struggled to find the basket and went into halftime trailing 26-22.