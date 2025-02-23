All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 23, 2025

Sophomore duo shines as Chaffee clinch comeback win

Chaffee's sophomore duo, Nolan Fowler and Dane McMullen, led a thrilling comeback to defeat Delta Bobcats 55-51. Overcoming a 16-point deficit, Chaffee ends the season with a strong 16-9 record.

Anthony Capobianco avatar
Anthony Capobianco
Chaffee's Dane McMullen handles the ball during a recent game at Scott City, Mo.
Chaffee's Dane McMullen handles the ball during a recent game at Scott City, Mo. Anthony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The Chaffee boy’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a come from behind victory over the Delta Bobcats on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Chaffee, Mo.

Nolan Fowler led the Red Devils to a 55-51 win with 19 points, followed by 18 from fellow sophomore guard Dane McMullen.

The Bobcats were led by Paxton Hornbuckle, who scored 17 points, including 12 in the first half. Isaiah Berry scored 13 points and Ryan Jeffries added 11 points for Delta.

The Red Devils were facing a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. McMullen led the Chaffee rally with 15 points including three baskets from the three-point line to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fowler led the way for the Devils in the first half with 13 points, but the rest of the team struggled to find the basket and went into halftime trailing 26-22.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Victory seemed to be at hand for the Bobcats after a third quarter in which the Delta defense held the Devils to only nine points in the period. Berry scored half of his points to lead the Bobcats to an 18-9 third quarter and a 44-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.

While the Devils were riding the hot hand of their shooting guard in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats offense ran dry. The Bobcats were only able to muster seven points in the final minutes mainly from the free throw line, where they shot 5-of-6 in the fourth quarter and 8-of-11 overall.

With the win, Chaffee concludes the regular season with a 16-9 record, its best since finishing 18-7 in 2018. Josh Govreau has been the head coach since

"I haven't had a group like this, a complete group of sophomores like this, in my tenure," Govreau said.

Chaffee enters the Class 2 District 3 Tournament as the No. 5 seed and will take on Bloomfield, the hosting team, on Monday, Feb. 24. The winner will take on No. 1 seed Puxico in the semifinals on Feb. 26.

Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 23
Class 3 District 2 Tournament Woodland, Scott City’s to lose
SportsFeb. 23
All gas no brakes: Redhawks MBB outlasts Lindenwood 74-58 to...
SportsFeb. 23
24 local wrestlers punch their ticket into MSHSAA state cham...
SportsFeb. 22
Redhawks' resilience tested as Lindenwood dominates in final...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Central alum runs for first time since motorcycle accident at Redhawks Open
SportsFeb. 22
Cape Central alum runs for first time since motorcycle accident at Redhawks Open
History made: Kelly hosts Class 1 District 1 boys wrestling tournament for first time in program history
SportsFeb. 22
History made: Kelly hosts Class 1 District 1 boys wrestling tournament for first time in program history
Stacking progress: Redhawks MBB’s Braxton Stacker reaching new heights
SportsFeb. 21
Stacking progress: Redhawks MBB’s Braxton Stacker reaching new heights
Eight in a row: Red-hot Redhawks MBB throttles Western Illinois to stretch historic win streak
SportsFeb. 21
Eight in a row: Red-hot Redhawks MBB throttles Western Illinois to stretch historic win streak
Redhawks WBB breaks 13-game losing streak with thrilling 51-49 win over Western Illinois
SportsFeb. 21
Redhawks WBB breaks 13-game losing streak with thrilling 51-49 win over Western Illinois
Baseball preview: SEMO, NIU set for 3-game series in Oxford, Alabama
SportsFeb. 20
Baseball preview: SEMO, NIU set for 3-game series in Oxford, Alabama
Final two home games for Redhawks WBB bring talented tilts to Cape Girardeau
SportsFeb. 19
Final two home games for Redhawks WBB bring talented tilts to Cape Girardeau
Home stretch begins as OVC-leading Redhawks MBB finishes conference home slate
SportsFeb. 19
Home stretch begins as OVC-leading Redhawks MBB finishes conference home slate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy