All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsMarch 17, 2025

Small-school standouts recognized on All-Conference lists 

St. Vincent’s Max Wheeler and Allie Patrick earn Player of the Year honors in the JCAA while a Meadow Heights senior earned top honor in the MVC.

Anthony Capobianco
St. Vincent’s Allie Patrick dribbles the ball against Tipton in the Class 2 semifinals on March 14, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. 
St. Vincent’s Allie Patrick dribbles the ball against Tipton in the Class 2 semifinals on March 14, at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. Cole Lee ~ clee@semoball.com

For Class 1-3, the 2024-25 basketball season has come to a close.

And with that comes a list of honors for numerous small-school conferences.

This was a banner year for small schools in the Southeast Missouri area, as a few standouts were named Player of the Year in their respective conferences.

St. Vincent Max Wheeler was named JCAA Small-Schools Player of the Year, and was the only Indian to make the First-Team All-Conference list. Wheeler led the Indians to a 13-12 record. Colden Prost and senior Parker Ellis represented St. Vincent on the Second-Team All-Conference list.

The St. Vincent girls basketball team finished the season in the Class 2 championship game, finishing with a second-place trophy. Allie Patrick was named JCAA Small-Schools Player of the Year, and was joined by Brie Rubel on the First-Team All-Conference list.

Kate Rubel and made the Second-Team All-Conference list, Mallory Patrick, Haley Emmendorfer, Lana Adams and Riley Robinson were honorable mentions. Mel Kirn was also named Coach of the Year for leading St. Vincent to a school best 27-4 record.

Meadow Heights’ Braeden Hays was named Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year for leading the Panthers to a 14-11 record and a trip to the Class 2 District 4 championship game. Mason Mayfield and Maison Whitener joined Hays on the First-Team All-Conference list. Maison Whitener was Second-Team while Kamden Hays was an honorable mention.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Meadow Heights head coach Gary Poytner shared Coach of the Year honors with his former team and successor, Leopold’s Jimmy Lincoln.

Led by First-Team All-Conference players Preston Campbell and Tommy Beussink, Leopold won the MVC championship and went 17-10 including a ninth-place finish in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Drew Engelen and Josh Horrell earned honorable mentions.

Justin Dees earned First-Team All-Conference honors for leading Marquand-Zion to an 8-16 record, its best season since 2016. His teammates Hayden Wolfe and Brayden Homan made it on the Second-Team All-Conference list while Kolby Stanford earned an honorable mention.

The Oak Ridge duo of Cohen Hahs and Kaden Borgfield made it to the Second-Team All-Conference list while Zalma’s brotherly duo of Nate and Colby Borders earned honorable mentions.

For leading East Prairie to its first ever district tournament, Noah Johnson was named Scott-Miss Conference Player of the Year. Conner Marcum also represented the Eagles on the All-Conference list while Ty Wallace earned an honorable mention.

Scott City seniors Kobe Watson and Jaylen Rulo made the All-Conference list while sophomores Braeden Walton and Kaden Lowery earned honorable mentions. Contavion Banks (Scott Central), Nolan Fowler (Chaffee), Ryan Jeffries (Delta), Carson Kern (Oran), Ross Peters and Skyler Still (Kelly) rounded out the All-Conference list.

Delta’s Paxton Hornbuckle and Oran’s Cole Diebold rounded out the honorable mention list in the Scott-Miss Tournament.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 17
St. Louis Blues dominate Ducks 7-2 with rapid-fire goals
SportsMar. 17
Redhawks MBB point guard Rob Martin entering transfer portal
SportsMar. 16
Emotional state run comes to close as Skyline rallies back t...
SportsMar. 15
‘He’s a great leader:’ Cooper Rhodes bringing more than a un...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Rebuilding with promise: Scott City softball's fresh start after 20-win season
SportsMar. 15
Rebuilding with promise: Scott City softball's fresh start after 20-win season
Jackson baseball preview 2025: ‘We’ve got unfinished business’
SportsMar. 14
Jackson baseball preview 2025: ‘We’ve got unfinished business’
Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to title game
SportsMar. 14
Rubel’s big break sees St. Vincent girls knock off Tipton, advance to title game
Redhawks catcher Liam Forsyth earns his wings with home run
SportsMar. 14
Redhawks catcher Liam Forsyth earns his wings with home run
‘He’s one tough dude’: Redhawk baseball’s Caleb Corbin looking good as new on diamond
SportsMar. 13
‘He’s one tough dude’: Redhawk baseball’s Caleb Corbin looking good as new on diamond
Puxico boys strike Class 2 bronze, routing Lincoln to end season victorious at state
SportsMar. 13
Puxico boys strike Class 2 bronze, routing Lincoln to end season victorious at state
Battle for bronze settled in third, Portageville girls drop to fourth in season finale
SportsMar. 13
Battle for bronze settled in third, Portageville girls drop to fourth in season finale
Woodland boys falter late, allows third-quarter surge as Thayer claims Class 2 bronze
SportsMar. 13
Woodland boys falter late, allows third-quarter surge as Thayer claims Class 2 bronze
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy