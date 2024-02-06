Small-school standouts recognized on All-Conference lists 

For Class 1-3, the 2024-25 basketball season has come to a close.
And with that comes a list of honors for numerous small-school conferences.
This was a banner year for small schools in the Southeast Missouri area, as a few standouts were named Player of the Year in their respective conferences.
St. Vincent Max Wheeler was named JCAA Small-Schools Player of the Year, and was the only Indian to make the First-Team All-Conference list. Wheeler led the Indians to a 13-12 record. Colden Prost and senior Parker Ellis represented St. Vincent on the Second-Team All-Conference list.
The St. Vincent girls basketball team finished the season in the Class 2 championship game, finishing with a second-place trophy. Allie Patrick was named JCAA Small-Schools Player of the Year, and was joined by Brie Rubel on the First-Team All-Conference list.
Kate Rubel and made the Second-Team All-Conference list, Mallory Patrick, Haley Emmendorfer, Lana Adams and Riley Robinson were honorable mentions. Mel Kirn was also named Coach of the Year for leading St. Vincent to a school best 27-4 record.
Meadow Heights’ Braeden Hays was named Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year for leading the Panthers to a 14-11 record and a trip to the Class 2 District 4 championship game. Mason Mayfield and Maison Whitener joined Hays on the First-Team All-Conference list. Maison Whitener was Second-Team while Kamden Hays was an honorable mention.
Meadow Heights head coach Gary Poytner shared Coach of the Year honors with his former team and successor, Leopold’s Jimmy Lincoln.
Led by First-Team All-Conference players Preston Campbell and Tommy Beussink, Leopold won the MVC championship and went 17-10 including a ninth-place finish in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Drew Engelen and Josh Horrell earned honorable mentions.
Justin Dees earned First-Team All-Conference honors for leading Marquand-Zion to an 8-16 record, its best season since 2016. His teammates Hayden Wolfe and Brayden Homan made it on the Second-Team All-Conference list while Kolby Stanford earned an honorable mention.
The Oak Ridge duo of Cohen Hahs and Kaden Borgfield made it to the Second-Team All-Conference list while Zalma’s brotherly duo of Nate and Colby Borders earned honorable mentions.
For leading East Prairie to its first ever district tournament, Noah Johnson was named Scott-Miss Conference Player of the Year. Conner Marcum also represented the Eagles on the All-Conference list while Ty Wallace earned an honorable mention.
Scott City seniors Kobe Watson and Jaylen Rulo made the All-Conference list while sophomores Braeden Walton and Kaden Lowery earned honorable mentions. Contavion Banks (Scott Central), Nolan Fowler (Chaffee), Ryan Jeffries (Delta), Carson Kern (Oran), Ross Peters and Skyler Still (Kelly) rounded out the All-Conference list.
Delta’s Paxton Hornbuckle and Oran’s Cole Diebold rounded out the honorable mention list in the Scott-Miss Tournament.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.