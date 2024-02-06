Small-school standouts recognized on All-Conference lists 

For Class 1-3, the 2024-25 basketball season has come to a close.

And with that comes a list of honors for numerous small-school conferences.

This was a banner year for small schools in the Southeast Missouri area, as a few standouts were named Player of the Year in their respective conferences.

St. Vincent Max Wheeler was named JCAA Small-Schools Player of the Year, and was the only Indian to make the First-Team All-Conference list. Wheeler led the Indians to a 13-12 record. Colden Prost and senior Parker Ellis represented St. Vincent on the Second-Team All-Conference list.

The St. Vincent girls basketball team finished the season in the Class 2 championship game, finishing with a second-place trophy. Allie Patrick was named JCAA Small-Schools Player of the Year, and was joined by Brie Rubel on the First-Team All-Conference list.

Kate Rubel and made the Second-Team All-Conference list, Mallory Patrick, Haley Emmendorfer, Lana Adams and Riley Robinson were honorable mentions. Mel Kirn was also named Coach of the Year for leading St. Vincent to a school best 27-4 record.

Meadow Heights’ Braeden Hays was named Mississippi Valley Conference Player of the Year for leading the Panthers to a 14-11 record and a trip to the Class 2 District 4 championship game. Mason Mayfield and Maison Whitener joined Hays on the First-Team All-Conference list. Maison Whitener was Second-Team while Kamden Hays was an honorable mention.