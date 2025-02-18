Skyler Still's path from javelin novice to champ to Redhawk

Kelly senior Skyler Still recently joined a growing list of local Southeast Missouri athletes who give track and field a try late in their high school career and soon find themselves as a member of the Redhawks.

Still was honored during senior night on Monday, Feb. 17, and after the Hawks' 74-61 win over Kennett, he donned his red Southeast Missouri State hoodie while meeting with family. A lot has happened between him winning the state championship in the javelin and signing a national letter of intent.

Still originally had no interest in throwing the javelin or even joining the track and field team when he was an underclassman. He was content with playing football and basketball and had to be talked into it by Kelly track coach Jackson Rushin. As he learned the parallels between throwing the javelin and throwing the football as a quarterback, it became natural to him.

"As soon as I started getting a little bit better at javelin, I had a lot of fun with it, started looking into the future, and it sounded very good," Still said.

Still wasn't just chasing a state championship in the javelin, he was also pursuing a future as a college athlete. SEMO, a Division I track program known for being welcoming to local athletes, offered Still a certain mark to hit before the Redhawks would flock to recruit him.

"They said I had to hit a certain mark by the end of the season, and I hit that mark at state," Still said. "So that's the time they started talking to me."

Still officially signed with SEMO on Jan. 31 but he knew his college future was secured as soon as he was awarded a gold medal for winning the Class 3 state championship. Over the summer and fall, Still prepared in the weight room to build himself into more than just a quarterback on the gridiron or a big man on the basketball court.