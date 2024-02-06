Going into hostile territory for a battle amongst teams tied at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference, it was the visiting Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team that eked out a 57-45 victory over Little Rock to claim sole possession of first place in the conference.

Better yet, maybe, it also officially clinched an OVC Tournament berth for the Redhawks as they’ve officially avenged last season’s tourney miss with an 11-4 start to the conference season.

A defensive masterclass of a performance dictated Southeast’s win on Tuesday, with the Redhawks holding the hosts to just 16 points in the first half and pouncing on the back end to force a low-scoring victory in a battle of high-level league contenders.

That, including a marvelous chase-down swat off the back glass from Brendan Terry in the game’s final minute, made it all too simple for an efficient Redhawk offense to take a vengeful road winner over the reigning No. 1 Trojans.

Now, for the first time all year, Southeast stands alone atop the OVC with a 16-10 overall record and more importantly, an 11-4 conference record that creeps above second-ranked SIU-Edwardsville.

Little Rock slips to third in the OVC, 16-10 overall with a 10-5 league record that now creeps below the Cougars of SIUE not by wins but by winning percentage, solving a three-way tie going into Tuesday’s clash.

That 16-point first-half mark by UALR is tied for the lowest number of points allowed in a half this season for Southeast, equaling the mark set by Division-III Westminster earlier this season. It stands alone among Division-I opponents.