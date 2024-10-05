All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsOctober 6, 2024
Simon Becher scores in each half, leads St. Louis City over Dynamo 3-0
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Simon Becher scored a goal in each half, Marcel Hartel had two assists, and St. Louis City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.
AP News, Associated Press
St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski reacts to scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis.
St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski reacts to scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Louis City, Simon Becher reacts to scoring his first of two goals in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis.
St. Louis City, Simon Becher reacts to scoring his first of two goals in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Simon Becher scored a goal in each half, Marcel Hartel had two assists, and St. Louis City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Becher used assists from Cedric Teuchert and defender Jannes Horn in the 14th minute to score the only goal St. Louis City (8-12-13) would need. Teuchert's assist was his fourth in nine appearances in his first season in the league. Horn's helper was his second in his eighth career appearance.

Becher took a pass from Hartel two minutes into the second half and scored for the fourth time this season in five starts and eight appearances.

Houston defender Franco Escobar was tagged with a red card in the 79th minute and the Dynamo (14-10-9) played a man down from there.

Defender Jake Nerwinski completed the scoring when he found the net two minutes into stoppage time. It was his first goal in 11 appearances this season and the fifth of his eight-year career. Hartel picked up another assist and has collected seven in eight appearances — all starts — since joining the league.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Roman Bürki finished with five saves in goal for St. Louis City, which struggled this season after winning the regular-season title as an expansion club last season. It was Bürki's seventh clean sheet this season.

Steve Clark did not have a save for the Dynamo, who have already qualified for the playoffs.

Both teams are idle until Decision Day on Oct. 19. The Dynamo will host the Los Angeles Galaxy, while St. Louis City travels to play Minnesota United.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 6
The Chiefs are known for their high-octane offense. Their de...
SportsOct. 6
Chaos hits AP poll with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing ...
SportsOct. 5
Three takeaways from SEMO’s 38-27 win over Eastern Illinois
SportsOct. 5
Quarterback DeLaurent leads SEMO Redhawks past Eastern Illin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout
SportsOct. 5
Moss scores 3 TDs as No. 25 Texas A&M gives No. 9 Missouri its first loss in 41-10 rout
Caruthersville's Jermonte Alexander shines with dual-threat performance in shutout win over Scott City
SportsOct. 5
Caruthersville's Jermonte Alexander shines with dual-threat performance in shutout win over Scott City
Drew Parsons leads Jackson past Cape Central for ninth-straight win in rivalry
SportsOct. 5
Drew Parsons leads Jackson past Cape Central for ninth-straight win in rivalry
Air attack unruly as Schwartz, St. Vincent throttle Bayless in shootout
SportsOct. 5
Air attack unruly as Schwartz, St. Vincent throttle Bayless in shootout
Chaffee football drops nail-biter to Confluence Prep
SportsOct. 5
Chaffee football drops nail-biter to Confluence Prep
Roundup: Notre Dame, Jackson and Central golf; Perryville football; girls volleyball
SportsOct. 5
Roundup: Notre Dame, Jackson and Central golf; Perryville football; girls volleyball
No. 13 SEMO’s 3 keys vs Eastern Illinois; Can the Redhawks run the table in the OVC?
SportsOct. 4
No. 13 SEMO’s 3 keys vs Eastern Illinois; Can the Redhawks run the table in the OVC?
Perryville-St. Vincent rivalry lives on in race for top receiver
SportsOct. 3
Perryville-St. Vincent rivalry lives on in race for top receiver
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy