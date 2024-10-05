Simon Becher scores in each half, leads St. Louis City over Dynamo 3-0

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Simon Becher scored a goal in each half, Marcel Hartel had two assists, and St. Louis City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Becher used assists from Cedric Teuchert and defender Jannes Horn in the 14th minute to score the only goal St. Louis City (8-12-13) would need. Teuchert's assist was his fourth in nine appearances in his first season in the league. Horn's helper was his second in his eighth career appearance.

Becher took a pass from Hartel two minutes into the second half and scored for the fourth time this season in five starts and eight appearances.

Houston defender Franco Escobar was tagged with a red card in the 79th minute and the Dynamo (14-10-9) played a man down from there.

Defender Jake Nerwinski completed the scoring when he found the net two minutes into stoppage time. It was his first goal in 11 appearances this season and the fifth of his eight-year career. Hartel picked up another assist and has collected seven in eight appearances — all starts — since joining the league.