SportsOctober 6, 2024

Simon Becher scores in each half, leads St. Louis City over Dynamo 3-0

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Simon Becher scored a goal in each half, Marcel Hartel had two assists, and St. Louis City breezed to a 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

AP News, Associated Press
St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski reacts to scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis.
St. Louis City defender Jake Nerwinski reacts to scoring his first goal of the season in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com
St. Louis City, Simon Becher reacts to scoring his first of two goals in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis.
St. Louis City, Simon Becher reacts to scoring his first of two goals in a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, Oct. 5, in St. Louis. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

Becher used assists from Cedric Teuchert and defender Jannes Horn in the 14th minute to score the only goal St. Louis City (8-12-13) would need. Teuchert's assist was his fourth in nine appearances in his first season in the league. Horn's helper was his second in his eighth career appearance.

Becher took a pass from Hartel two minutes into the second half and scored for the fourth time this season in five starts and eight appearances.

Houston defender Franco Escobar was tagged with a red card in the 79th minute and the Dynamo (14-10-9) played a man down from there.

Defender Jake Nerwinski completed the scoring when he found the net two minutes into stoppage time. It was his first goal in 11 appearances this season and the fifth of his eight-year career. Hartel picked up another assist and has collected seven in eight appearances — all starts — since joining the league.

Roman Bürki finished with five saves in goal for St. Louis City, which struggled this season after winning the regular-season title as an expansion club last season. It was Bürki's seventh clean sheet this season.

Steve Clark did not have a save for the Dynamo, who have already qualified for the playoffs.

Both teams are idle until Decision Day on Oct. 19. The Dynamo will host the Los Angeles Galaxy, while St. Louis City travels to play Minnesota United.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

