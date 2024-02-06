SIKESTON — The Sikeston Bulldogs are trying to make this special season one to remember come March.

They’re more than halfway there.

PJ Farmer scored a game-high 24 points in his latest brilliant performance, Lekereon McCray added 13, and Sikeston got past Cape Central 63-44 on Friday, Feb. 14, to take sole possession of first place in the SEMO Conference.

Sikeston (20-3), which has now won 10 of its last 11, was in a dogfight in the opening three quarters before taking control late, much to the delight of a lively home crowd at the Sikeston High School Field House.

Better yet, Sikeston and coach Gregg Holifield have become a nemesis to their conference rival, beating Cape Central (15-7) six straight times since 2023. The Bulldogs sprinted past Cape Central 90-52 in the SEMO Conference Tournament finals back in mid-December, and now they are in the driver’s seat to run away with a conference title at the expense of the Tigers.

Tristan Wiggins scored 12 points and Chris Artis added eight points for the high-octane Bulldogs, which shot 22-of-44 (50%) from the field in the win.