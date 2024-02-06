All sections
SportsFebruary 15, 2025

Sikeston pulls away late, dusts Cape Central 63-44 in battle of SEMO Conference heavyweights

The Sikeston Bulldogs secured a 63-44 victory over Cape Central on Friday to remain atop the SEMO Conference standings. After a tight first three quarters, Sikeston pulled away late, marking their sixth consecutive win over Cape Central.

Kaiden Karper
Sikeston senior PJ Farmer drives toward the basket against Cape Central on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Sikeston Field House. Farmer finished with a game-high 24 points in the victory.
Sikeston senior PJ Farmer drives toward the basket against Cape Central on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Sikeston Field House. Farmer finished with a game-high 24 points in the victory.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

SIKESTON — The Sikeston Bulldogs are trying to make this special season one to remember come March.

They’re more than halfway there.

PJ Farmer scored a game-high 24 points in his latest brilliant performance, Lekereon McCray added 13, and Sikeston got past Cape Central 63-44 on Friday, Feb. 14, to take sole possession of first place in the SEMO Conference.

Sikeston (20-3), which has now won 10 of its last 11, was in a dogfight in the opening three quarters before taking control late, much to the delight of a lively home crowd at the Sikeston High School Field House.

Better yet, Sikeston and coach Gregg Holifield have become a nemesis to their conference rival, beating Cape Central (15-7) six straight times since 2023. The Bulldogs sprinted past Cape Central 90-52 in the SEMO Conference Tournament finals back in mid-December, and now they are in the driver’s seat to run away with a conference title at the expense of the Tigers.

Tristan Wiggins scored 12 points and Chris Artis added eight points for the high-octane Bulldogs, which shot 22-of-44 (50%) from the field in the win.

Cape Central came out strong, crafting a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter behind slam dunks from Mar’K Mills and Goliath Morris-Young.

Sikeston caught fire with the Bulldogs’ defense helping them turn the Tigers over and over. Sikeston scored eight straight points in a run that featured a pair of layups from McCray. A Jaidyn Johnson long-distance 3 put the Tigers back up 19-17 with 3:01 left.

Sikeston then climbed in front 25-23 at halftime behind back-to-back Farmer layups and a last-second steal and fast break layup from Artis.

The Bulldogs led for the vast majority of the ensuing half, but Cape Central refused to die down after only trailing 46-42 at the end of the third quarter.

However, the final eight minutes belonged to the home team.

Sikeston reverted to form and used a 9-0 run to build an 13-point cushion with 5:15 remaining. Wiggins scored six of his 12 points in the frame, including a beautiful second chance layup to close out the night.

This story will be updated.

