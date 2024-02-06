SIKESTON — The Sikeston Bulldogs are trying to make this special season one to remember come March.
They’re more than halfway there.
PJ Farmer scored a game-high 24 points in his latest brilliant performance, Lekereon McCray added 13, and Sikeston got past Cape Central 63-44 on Friday, Feb. 14, to take sole possession of first place in the SEMO Conference.
Sikeston (20-3), which has now won 10 of its last 11, was in a dogfight in the opening three quarters before taking control late, much to the delight of a lively home crowd at the Sikeston High School Field House.
Better yet, Sikeston and coach Gregg Holifield have become a nemesis to their conference rival, beating Cape Central (15-7) six straight times since 2023. The Bulldogs sprinted past Cape Central 90-52 in the SEMO Conference Tournament finals back in mid-December, and now they are in the driver’s seat to run away with a conference title at the expense of the Tigers.
Tristan Wiggins scored 12 points and Chris Artis added eight points for the high-octane Bulldogs, which shot 22-of-44 (50%) from the field in the win.
Cape Central came out strong, crafting a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter behind slam dunks from Mar’K Mills and Goliath Morris-Young.
Sikeston caught fire with the Bulldogs’ defense helping them turn the Tigers over and over. Sikeston scored eight straight points in a run that featured a pair of layups from McCray. A Jaidyn Johnson long-distance 3 put the Tigers back up 19-17 with 3:01 left.
Sikeston then climbed in front 25-23 at halftime behind back-to-back Farmer layups and a last-second steal and fast break layup from Artis.
The Bulldogs led for the vast majority of the ensuing half, but Cape Central refused to die down after only trailing 46-42 at the end of the third quarter.
However, the final eight minutes belonged to the home team.
Sikeston reverted to form and used a 9-0 run to build an 13-point cushion with 5:15 remaining. Wiggins scored six of his 12 points in the frame, including a beautiful second chance layup to close out the night.
This story will be updated.
