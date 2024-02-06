NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani wasn't on the team bus from Dodger Stadium to Los Angeles International Airport because he was getting tests Saturday night after partially separating his left shoulder in Game 2 of the World Series.

So the Japanese star reached out in a group chat with fellow Dodgers players to erase any doubts over his status.

“The text just like literally said: `I can play,'” infielder Max Muncy recalled Monday. “I mean, there was more to it than that.”

True to his word, Ohtani remained in the lineup in his regular leadoff slot as the designated hitter for Game 3 of the World Series. He walked leading off the game and scored on Freddie Freeman's two-run homer, starting the Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees and a 3-0 World Series lead.

Ohtani was 0 for 3 with a walk and was hit by a pitch, looking uncomfortable as he winced and grimaced while swinging.

“Balls that were away that he chased a little bit, I saw a couple winces,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Ohtani dropped to 1 for 11 with no RBIs in Series.

“If it was more of the right shoulder, then I think it would have impacted my swing,” he said through an interpreter. “Thankfully, it was my left, so I don’t think it really did.”

He was the only Dodgers starter wearing a warmup jacket during pregame introductions and high-fived teammates with his right hand. A black wrapping was visible over his left shoulder, which Ohtani said was there to help keep his shoulder warm.

He didn't swing in his first plate appearance, taking four balls from Clarke Schmidt. Ohtani kept his left arm at an angle over his chest while at first base, hand holding his collar, and held it there while rounding the bases on Freeman's homer.

Ohtani grounded out in the third and held the hand to his chest as he jogged back to the dugout. He struck out in the fourth and fouled out in the seventh.

"The reason why I was holding on to myself when I was running is to make sure that I wouldn’t use that same shoulder arm if I were to slide," he said.

Ohtani said he isn't sure whether he will need offseason surgery.

“I haven’t had further conversations about the future plan,” he explained. “I think it’s something that’s going to happen after the season is over, do additional testing. But in terms of how I feel now, I don’t think so.”

Muncy said Ohtani wrote the Saturday night text himself in English without assistance from interpreter Will Ireton.