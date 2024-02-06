Seniors lead charge as Scott City baseball secures season opening win

One thing can be said about the 2025 Scott City Rams baseball team: If things look dire, the Rams can lean on their seniors to lead the charge.

Seniors Kobe Watson and Lane Holder each hit a home run as the Rams rallied from a two-run deficit to defeat Van Buren 4-2 in the season opener Friday, March 21, in Scott City.

Holder’s homer broke a 2-all tie in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the leadoff hitter’s only knock of the day as he went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

"I actually kind of called my shot," Holder said. "So a big moment in my high school career, probably the biggest moment. That is the first time I've ever hit a home run."

Watson tied the game at 2 with his solo shot in the fifth inning, highlighting a 2-for-4 performance at the plate.

"Everybody dreams about hitting home runs, and I kind of wanted to get it out of the way," Watson said. "He hung a slider to me, and I just saw it out early, saw it out of his hand. So I was just thinking, ‘Just turn on it and hit it hard somewhere’, and thankfully, I got underneath it."