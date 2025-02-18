On a night in which four Kelly seniors were honored before Monday's boys' basketball game against Kennett, two of them put the Hawks on their back and carried them to victory.

Ross Peters scored 34 points while Skyler Still put up 23 to lead the Hawks to a 74-61 win over the Indians on Feb. 17.

"I knew we had some fight left," Peters said.

Kelly entered February with only two wins but the Hawks have turned the outlook of their season around, having won four of their last five including the consolation title at the Scott-Miss Tournament on Feb. 7.

"It looks a lot different," Still said. "Coach [Noal Trimmer] said we could even be seated third in districts from our last two weeks. It's going to help us in the districts too, giving us a little bit of extra push, because we've actually got some wins into us now and the team's starting to play a lot better."

Like much of their recent wins, the Hawks have relied on the senior duo to attack the basket more and provide much of the scoring. In the Scott-Miss Tournament, Still and Peters combined to score 46 of Kelly's 78 points against East Prairie, 45 of Kelly's 80 points against Scott County Central, and 43 of Kelly's 73 against Delta.

"We just like to run a two-man game," Peters said. "We find each other down the floor. I find him under the basket, and it's just back and forth like that, and he finishes good at the rim. He's a big dude, so that helps a lot."