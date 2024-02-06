Senior duo leads Hawks past Delta to win Scott-Miss consolation title

The Kelly boys basketball team entered the Scott-Miss Tournament with only two wins.

The Hawks left the tournament with a plaque and doubling their win total.

Led by seniors Skyler Still’s 24 points and Ross Peters’ 19 points, the Hawks narrowly edged the Delta Bobcats 73-71 to win the consolation title on Friday, Feb. 7, in Scott City, Mo. The Hawks get payback against the Bobcats after losing 101-71 on Jan. 24.

The Hawks ambushed the Bobcats from the opening tip-off with a 9-3 run, six of which came from Still, who scored 12 points in the first quarter.

A Bryce Cox layup pulled Delta within six points from Kelly at 15-9 with 3:19 remaining in the opening period. The Hawks went onto an 8-3 run to close out the first quarter with a 23-12 lead.

A pair of three-pointers from Grady Hall and six more points from Still led the Hawks through the second quarter and extended their lead to 41-33 entering halftime. The first half ended with Delta outscoring Kelly 13-6 through the final 3:15 minutes, ending on a three-point basket by Jason Nanney.

Delta utilized the three ball to its advantage in the third quarter with four shots from beyond the arc. Much like the second quarter, the Bobcats outscored the Hawks 10-5 in the final three minutes, led by Nanney’s five points, to pull within two points, trailing 55-53 entering the fourth quarter.

Still was held scoreless in the third quarter but bounced back to score six points in the fourth quarter. However, Peters was the true hero of the final period after scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter.