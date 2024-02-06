Southeast Missouri State’s losing streak stretched to 10 as the Redhawks fell to Morehead State 63-57 on Thursday, Feb. 6, in Morehead, KY.

SEMO (4-18, 2-11) won two straight conference games before a 10-game skid dropped the Redhawks to last place in the Ohio Valley Conference, where they are tied with SIUE.

Zoe Best and Lexi McCully each scored 16 points to lead the Redhawks, while Ainaya Williams added 10 points.

Chrishawn Coleman led the Eagles with a game-high 22 points and Kuryn Brunson added 11 points.

McCully made a three point jump shot to pull the Redhawks within a basket, trailing only 11-9 with 5:43 left in the first quarter. The Eagles then went on a 9-3 run highlighted by three-pointers from Marquez and Coleman to finish the opening period leading 20-14.

The Redhawks once again kept it close in the second period after a three-pointer from Williamson cut their deficit to 23-21 with 5:12 left in the half. However, a layup from Best was all the offense SEMO could muster in the remainder of the quarter, as the Eagles then went on an 8-2 run to lead 31-23 at halftime.