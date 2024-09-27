SEMO’s Pedraza, McMillan ready to face former team

A year ago, linebacker Jared Pedraza and offensive lineman Tyler McMillan were rocking their blue and orange helmets on the Northwestern State football practice field at Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

Fast forward to today and the new pair of SEMO starters will be wearing two different colors – red and black – while competing against their former team at Houck Field on Saturday, Sept. 28.

But to both Pedraza and McMillan, there is no bad blood between them and their former program. In fact, it's the opposite. The two transfers developed and learned quite a bit during their time at Northwestern State and are blessed for the opportunities they received.

“I'm very grateful for my time at Northwestern,” Pedraza said. “I believe everything happens for a reason. I was able to go there and I grew as a man, and I grew as a player. We didn't win a lot of ball games, but I definitely found out who I am. I'm sad the way things went the way they did and why I had to leave, but I'm glad where I am now.”

On October 26, 2023, Northwestern State University announced that it was going to cancel the remainder of its football season following the tragic shooting death of safety Ronnie Caldwell.

It was a rough time period for the Demon football program, especially for Pedraza, who lost his father shortly after the incident.

“It was tough,” Pedraza said. “One of your friends passed away brutally, and then they take football away from you. Then you kind of just have nothing to do but school and you see everybody else playing football. Not long after that, my dad passed. But I just kept God first and a strong support system around.”

Pedraza, who logged 209 tackles and 10.5 sacks in 37 games for Northwestern State, transferred to SEMO this offseason and has quickly picked up where he left off.