The final season of quarterback Paxton DeLaurent and linebacker Bryce Norman’s legendary Southeast Missouri State football careers has been as advertised, and it’s only fitting that the senior duo is now pulling in some prestigious accolades.

DeLaurent was named the 2024 Big South-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Offensive Player of the Year and Norman was named the 2024 Big South-OVC Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

This season marks the first time in program history that a pair of Redhawks won both the league's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year accolades.

“Just tremendous examples for our university players,” head coach Tom Matukewicz said. “Future Hall of Fame inductees, and I just can't say enough about them. They will leave here champions and we're going to miss them.”

After guiding the nation’s seventh-best passing offense, DeLaurent has continued to establish himself as one of the country’s premier signal callers after becoming the first quarterback in program history to earn conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. This season, the Camdenton product shattered four SEMO single-season passing records and five career passing records, including career passing yards (7,996) and career passing touchdowns (59). DeLaurent is also one of 35 finalists for the 2024 Walter Payton Award, which is given to the top offensive player in FCS football.

SEMO quarterback Paxton DeLaurent looks downfield for an open target against Tennessee Tech on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Houck Field. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

“I'd say resilience and perseverance,” DeLaurent said of where he has grown the most as an individual from the game of football over the years. “Just having a belief that you can set out to do what you do, but knowing it's going to take real commitment, real work. I think a relationship with the Lord has been where my confidence came from through that, but also you have to be driven, wake up every single day, and stay committed, even when things look rough. Like, I just saw a flashback. It was like a year ago today when I was in a sling doing leg extensions in a hotel while we were playing in Bryant. I think that just sets why I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of things. It's just each day, every day getting better.”

The ironman of SEMO’s defense, Norman became the fifth Redhawk to be recognized as the conference Defensive Player of the Year after turning in yet another highly productive campaign. He is also a finalist for the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the most outstanding defensive player in FCS football.