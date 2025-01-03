SEMO women’s wins third in a row 75-68 over Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball was at its efficient best at both ends of the floor through the first half, building a 13-point lead over Tennessee State at halftime, ready to cruise to its third straight victory.

Then the shots began to stop falling. The defense started to lose some slack. SEMO committed a couple of costly turnovers. Tennessee State was slowly mounting a comeback with each basket. The lead was down to one early in the final quarter.

Most teams might have folded under the pressure, but head coach Briley Palmer's bunch kept their poise.

Indiya Bowen scored a game-high 25 points, true freshman Zoe Best added 18 and the Redhawks held on for a 75-68 win on Thursday night at the Gentry Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

SEMO (4-8, 2-1 OVC) used a 16-10 spurt in the final six minutes to coast to its fourth straight victory over Tennessee State (4-9, 0-3) in the series.

Bowen, who also added seven rebounds, paved the way for SEMO, while Best did damage from 3-point range (57%) and senior Lexi McCully finished with 13 points.

SEMO, which entered the game ranked second-to-last in the OVC with 27% 3-point shooting, had a fine first half from long range, making 6 of 12 attempts.

Backed by sharp defensive play and eight points from Best, including a pair of 3s, the Redhawks raced out to an 21-14 lead after the first quarter.