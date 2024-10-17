SEMO women’s soccer stuns SIUE behind Emily Baker’s last-second goal

No matter how many games Emily Baker plays for SEMO, it will be hard for her to top what she did against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Entering the game in search of their first win of the season, Baker received a cross pass from Cayla Koerner in open space and sent home the game-winning goal with one second left for an epic 2-1 victory at Houck Stadium.

“This season has been a ride,” Baker said. “And to come out with one of our OVC rivals and put up a fight like that, and for me to put two in the back for the night, it honestly feels so unreal… We’ve been going day in and day out, fighting, putting our bodies on the line. It’s unreal.”

While it’s been a bumpy road for the Redhawks this season, 26th-year head coach Heather Nelson’s squad finally got the win they deserved.

“I just thought they were locked in,” Nelson said. “They've been working so, so hard. They deserve this.”

Four minutes after letting a 1-0 lead slip away when SIUE’s Grace Ferguson netted a goal for the equalizer, the Redhawks found a crease in the Cougar backline. Koerner raced down the near sideline in open space before swiftly crossing it over to a wide-open Baker, who was 10 yards out from the frame.

All Koerner could do then was watch and hope. Baker did not disappoint.

“I just knew CK beat the girl and it was just me and her 2-v-1,” Baker said. “I told her, ‘I’ll give you two options: you can go take it yourself and finish it, or you got me.’ And when she passed it to me, honestly, no idea what happened.”

The emphatic score was Baker’s second of the night and the entire season. The sophomore out of Alton, Ill. scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute to break the ice in the contest.