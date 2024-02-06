The SEMO Women’s basketball team fell to the Tennessee State Tigers 70-62 on Saturday at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks (2-10 OVC) have lost nine straight games since their January 2 win over the Tigers.

SEMO head coach Briley Palmer said she is disappointed with the loss and the inconsistency her team has been playing with.

“I think that it's really hard as a coach to coach inconsistency. That’s why you've seen so many different lineups and things like that. It's hard to get in the rhythm of things,” Palmer said. “At the end of the day, I get to coach what I see every day, and sometimes they don't see it. It's hard because we have to catch ourselves on a good day.”

Lexi McCully led the Redhawks on offense with 16 points and 4 assists while Ainaya Williams anchored the defense with 4 blocks and 8 rebounds.