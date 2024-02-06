Unlike last season, there was heavy drama for Southeast Missouri State football during this past Sunday’s FCS Playoff selection show. Even with a hiccup loss to Tennessee State in the regular season finale, SEMO still earned an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs as co-Big South-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) champions.
While the loss capped off an otherwise memorable regular season for the Redhawks, something else matters a lot more right now: beating Illinois State.
SEMO (9-3, 6-2 in Big South-OVC play) will take on the No. 12 Redbirds (9-3, 6-2 in Missouri Valley Conference) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 30, in a game that can gift the Redhawks just their second playoff win in program history. It is SEMO’s fourth trip to the FCS playoffs under Matukewicz after earning berths in 2018, 2019 and 2022.
“It's just an exciting time,” Matukewicz said after practice Tuesday evening. “Obviously, Illinois State's such a quality opponent. It’s not a lot of time to think about stuff, it's a lot of time to get to work and get prepared for them. They certainly cause some matchup problems, and we’ve got to be ready.”
Here are four storylines ahead of tomorrow’s FCS playoff showdown:
Stop the run
Illinois State is averaging close to 175 rushing yards per game on the ground and are anchored by one of the top tailbacks in the Missouri Valley Conference in 6-foot-1, 205-pound Wenkers Wright. The junior has rushed for 1,035 yards (24th in FCS) and 10 touchdowns. He’s a physical downhill runner who grinds out yards, has gained over 500 yards after contact and possesses big-play ability.
SEMO has only surrendered 100-plus yards to two running backs this season (North Alabama and UT Martin), but Wenkers may be the most dynamic one this defense faces. If the Redhawks bottle up the run, Illinois State will be pressed to win the game through the air.
“It’s about the run,” Matukewicz said when asked about the keys to the defense on Saturday. “They can throw it, but if we don't hold up on the run, it'll be third-and-1, third-and-2 all game long, and we’re going to have a hard time getting them off the field on third down. So, it's still about getting them in those longer yardage situations and then making a play in the secondary.”
Key matchup
SEMO offensive line vs. Illinois State defensive line
The Redbirds form the Missouri Valley Conference’s most disruptive defensive front. Led by Deontae-Lavoise McCoy and Steven Curtis, Illinois State currently averages 2.5 sack per game and presents a stiff challenge for the Redhawks, who allowed three sacks and six QB hits against Tennessee State last week amid starting left tackle Tyler McMillan’s early exit.
“The standard is still high,” senior all-conference offensive lineman Kobe Sixkiller said. “When you’re younger you might not enjoy it every day, but as I’ve grown older, I’ve learned to appreciate it. The standard Coach (Lucas) Orchard holds us to is above and beyond.”
Illinois State has not given up over 100 yards to a running back since Oct. 19, and if SEMO is going to move the ball on the ground and open up the passing game, it will need to hold up and reach that standard on the line of scrimmage against the strength of Illinois State’s defense.
“I think it starts with the line of scrimmage,” Matukewicz said. “Their o-line and d-line won most of those matchups in Missouri Valley... so it's a challenge. We've got to be able to use Paxton and our receivers this week and put the ball up in the air a little bit.”
Open up pass game
If the run game is clicking and offensive line is holding its own in pass protection, then that opens the door for the top passing offense in the OVC.
Led by the 2024 OVC Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Paxton DeLaurent, who is thundering towards Walter Payton Award honors (top offensive player in FCS), is the engine that makes the Redhawks offense go. When he finds a rhythm, so does SEMO. And when he does not, the offense struggles to manufacture points.
With a plethora of weapons in his arsenal, including 2024 first-team All-OVC wide receiver Dorian Anderson, DeLaurent should be able to do damage against an Illinois State secondary that ranks 82nd in the nation in pass defense if opportunities open up both downfield and in the trenches.
Home field advantage
While the Redhawks are 9-3 on the season, they are a perfect 5-0 at Houck Field, winning by an average of 13.6 points per game in those games.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere,” DeLaurent said. “I think that's what you play for and come to SEMO to do. You come here to win conference championships and play meaningful postseason football and get to do it at home with the new stadium. It's awesome.”
The last time SEMO played Illinois State was on Nov. 30, 2019, when the Redbirds knocked off the Redhawks 24-6 at Houck Field in what was SEMO’s most recent home playoff game. When asked about the difference between a good football team and a championship football team, Matukewicz said it boils down to making enough big plays late in the game.
“Basically, it comes down to four or five plays,” he said. “If you go to every one of our losses and if you go to every one of our big wins, it kind of comes down to those four or five plays. Ultimately, there's a ceiling on every team, whether it comes to talent or what not. And then how do you get to that next level? It starts with the seniors playing their best ball. We're not going to win this game if our seniors do not play their best ball, and that's what we’ve got to try and do.”
