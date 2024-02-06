Unlike last season, there was heavy drama for Southeast Missouri State football during this past Sunday’s FCS Playoff selection show. Even with a hiccup loss to Tennessee State in the regular season finale, SEMO still earned an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs as co-Big South-Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) champions.

While the loss capped off an otherwise memorable regular season for the Redhawks, something else matters a lot more right now: beating Illinois State.

SEMO (9-3, 6-2 in Big South-OVC play) will take on the No. 12 Redbirds (9-3, 6-2 in Missouri Valley Conference) at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 30, in a game that can gift the Redhawks just their second playoff win in program history. It is SEMO’s fourth trip to the FCS playoffs under Matukewicz after earning berths in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

“It's just an exciting time,” Matukewicz said after practice Tuesday evening. “Obviously, Illinois State's such a quality opponent. It’s not a lot of time to think about stuff, it's a lot of time to get to work and get prepared for them. They certainly cause some matchup problems, and we’ve got to be ready.”

Here are four storylines ahead of tomorrow’s FCS playoff showdown:

Stop the run

Illinois State is averaging close to 175 rushing yards per game on the ground and are anchored by one of the top tailbacks in the Missouri Valley Conference in 6-foot-1, 205-pound Wenkers Wright. The junior has rushed for 1,035 yards (24th in FCS) and 10 touchdowns. He’s a physical downhill runner who grinds out yards, has gained over 500 yards after contact and possesses big-play ability.

SEMO has only surrendered 100-plus yards to two running backs this season (North Alabama and UT Martin), but Wenkers may be the most dynamic one this defense faces. If the Redhawks bottle up the run, Illinois State will be pressed to win the game through the air.

“It’s about the run,” Matukewicz said when asked about the keys to the defense on Saturday. “They can throw it, but if we don't hold up on the run, it'll be third-and-1, third-and-2 all game long, and we’re going to have a hard time getting them off the field on third down. So, it's still about getting them in those longer yardage situations and then making a play in the secondary.”

Key matchup

SEMO offensive line vs. Illinois State defensive line

The Redbirds form the Missouri Valley Conference’s most disruptive defensive front. Led by Deontae-Lavoise McCoy and Steven Curtis, Illinois State currently averages 2.5 sack per game and presents a stiff challenge for the Redhawks, who allowed three sacks and six QB hits against Tennessee State last week amid starting left tackle Tyler McMillan’s early exit.