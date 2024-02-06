SEMO to square off with Western Illinois in home finale

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the Leathernecks of Western Illinois in the final home game of the regular season Saturday, Nov. 16.

SEMO (8-2, 5-1 Big South-OVC) dropped to No. 12 in the nation after the 24-12 upset loss at Lindenwood a week ago. The Redhawks still sit atop the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference, while Western Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Big South-OVC) is seventh in the conference standings.

This will be just the second meeting between the schools, the first being a 46-0 win for the Redhawks in the 1944 season. Redhawks head coach Tom Matukewicz said his team will have its hands full defensively because of the Leathernecks’ quarterback play.

“I’d like to nominate Coach (Joe Davis) for quarterback coach of the century. Last year, he was at Eastern Illinois and (Pierce Holley) tore it up, now he’s at WIU and it’s been the same thing, he’s the quarterback whisperer. I think the quarterback is the difference-maker. If you’ve got a great one you’re never out of games and that’s what they have been doing, so we got our work cut out for us,” Matukewicz said. “Defensively we have played pretty consistently all year long. We’ve had a bad quarter or two, but haven’t had a real bad game. We have to continue to stay on top of that and get ready for an offense that has put up a lot of yards and points.”