All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsNovember 14, 2024

SEMO to square off with Western Illinois in home finale

SEMO Redhawks face Western Illinois Leathernecks in their home finale on Nov. 16. With a win, SEMO aims to tie their program record of nine wins and honor 16 seniors in their last home game.

Justin Trovillion
Southeast Missouri State linebacker Bryce Norman, center, stands up after tackling a Lindenwood running back Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.
Southeast Missouri State linebacker Bryce Norman, center, stands up after tackling a Lindenwood running back Saturday, Nov. 9, in St. Charles.Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks host the Leathernecks of Western Illinois in the final home game of the regular season Saturday, Nov. 16.

SEMO (8-2, 5-1 Big South-OVC) dropped to No. 12 in the nation after the 24-12 upset loss at Lindenwood a week ago. The Redhawks still sit atop the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference, while Western Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Big South-OVC) is seventh in the conference standings.

This will be just the second meeting between the schools, the first being a 46-0 win for the Redhawks in the 1944 season. Redhawks head coach Tom Matukewicz said his team will have its hands full defensively because of the Leathernecks’ quarterback play.

“I’d like to nominate Coach (Joe Davis) for quarterback coach of the century. Last year, he was at Eastern Illinois and (Pierce Holley) tore it up, now he’s at WIU and it’s been the same thing, he’s the quarterback whisperer. I think the quarterback is the difference-maker. If you’ve got a great one you’re never out of games and that’s what they have been doing, so we got our work cut out for us,” Matukewicz said. “Defensively we have played pretty consistently all year long. We’ve had a bad quarter or two, but haven’t had a real bad game. We have to continue to stay on top of that and get ready for an offense that has put up a lot of yards and points.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SEMO, one of just 16 FCS schools with at least eight wins this season, will put its home win streak to the test. With a victory over Western Illinois, the Redhawks would tie their program record of nine wins in a season and Matukewicz’s third time doing so.

It will be senior day for the Redhawks, which comes with a lot of emotion as the team and Cape Girardeau have to say goodbye to 16 athletes. Matukewicz said the team will do everything it can to give the seniors a win on their home field.

“I think the biggest thing is there are some of these seniors like Paxton DeLaurent and Bryce Norman and all these guys, that we have to do everything we can to make sure their last regular-season game they play at home is a winner,” Matukewicz said. “We’ve played good at home. I anticipate we will do the same and continue to get better.”

SEMO and Western Illinois kickoff at 1 p.m. Saturday at Houck Field, where the Redhawks look to stay in first place in the conference.

Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 14
Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference ho...
SportsNov. 14
SEMO cross country sending 14 athletes to Midwest Regional
SportsNov. 14
Southeast Missouri State earns 93-38 win against Crowley's R...
SportsNov. 14
Damarion Walkup shines as SEMO men’s basketball dominates in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Sam Cook, SEMO football ‘excited to get after’ Western Illinois
SportsNov. 14
Sam Cook, SEMO football ‘excited to get after’ Western Illinois
3 things to watch in SEMO men’s basketball home opener vs. Crowley’s Ridge
SportsNov. 13
3 things to watch in SEMO men’s basketball home opener vs. Crowley’s Ridge
Quarterback carousel should start spinning for a couple of NFL teams: Analysis
SportsNov. 12
Quarterback carousel should start spinning for a couple of NFL teams: Analysis
Analysis: Special teams were full of chokes in the NFL's wacky Week 10
SportsNov. 12
Analysis: Special teams were full of chokes in the NFL's wacky Week 10
Week 12 Top 10: Caruthersville grabs huge win; Cape avoids upset
SportsNov. 12
Week 12 Top 10: Caruthersville grabs huge win; Cape avoids upset
Southeast Missouri XC runners shine with MSHSAA All-State honors in Columbia
SportsNov. 11
Southeast Missouri XC runners shine with MSHSAA All-State honors in Columbia
Money in NCAA sports has changed life for a few. For many athletes, college degree remains the prize
SportsNov. 11
Money in NCAA sports has changed life for a few. For many athletes, college degree remains the prize
Chiefs block Broncos' potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain perfect
SportsNov. 10
Chiefs block Broncos' potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain perfect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy