SEMO soccer close to finding its groove

The Southeast Missouri State soccer team drew 0-0 with Lindenwood on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Houck Field. With this result, the Redhawks’ record moves to 0-3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SEMO outshot the Lions 6-4, with five being shots on goal, and held Lindenwood scoreless despite six corner kicks from the opposition. Redhawks head coach Heather Nelson said while they would rather have a win, she is happy with how the team played.

“I think we held one of the most statistically strong offensive teams to no shots on goal, even when they were pushing us. Once we didn’t want to settle for a tie, we always want to hit the back of the net,” Nelson said. “We have a very short roster but the girls are digging deep, so I’m proud of what they’re bringing to the table.”