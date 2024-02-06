SEMO soccer close to finding its groove

The Southeast Missouri State soccer team drew 0-0 with Lindenwood on Sunday, Oct. 6, at Houck Field. With this result, the Redhawks’ record moves to 0-3-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
SEMO outshot the Lions 6-4, with five being shots on goal, and held Lindenwood scoreless despite six corner kicks from the opposition. Redhawks head coach Heather Nelson said while they would rather have a win, she is happy with how the team played.
“I think we held one of the most statistically strong offensive teams to no shots on goal, even when they were pushing us. Once we didn’t want to settle for a tie, we always want to hit the back of the net,” Nelson said. “We have a very short roster but the girls are digging deep, so I’m proud of what they’re bringing to the table.”
SEMO has outshot its last three opponents, scoring against both Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. Despite being on the wrong side of the results, Nelson feels the team is right there and trusts the process.
“Our team identity is there, I think we know the style of play we need to play now,” Nelson said. “The last three games we’ve not necessarily had the outcome we wanted, but we’ve had strong performances and eventually the process will lead to the outcome we’re looking for.”
SEMO next travels to Little Rock to take on the Trojans at noon Sunday, Oct. 13. The Redhawks are 1-0-1 all time against Little Rock and hope the good things they are doing will lead to another victory in the Natural State.
“The good thing is they are rock stars in terms of their mental toughness. Look at our record, they could have just rolled over, and we're not rolling over for anybody,” Nelson said.
